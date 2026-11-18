The flowers in Nicola Costantino’s garden seem to know something about death that the rest of us would prefer to forget. They bloom with an almost indecent

The flowers in Nicola Costantino’s garden seem to know something about death that the rest of us would prefer to forget. They bloom with an almost indecent extravagance, their sumptuous colors and curling stems suggesting a world in which desire has quietly overruled the laws of nature.

At L’SPACE in Chelsea,gathers ceramics, photography, installation, and tapestry into a realm of exquisite unease. I find its dark ethereality irresistible: everything seems poised between an enchanted awakening and the beautiful, terrible stillness of something that will never breathe again. , long green stems arc into space, carrying floral clusters that seem to have escaped the earth’s jurisdiction. Threadlike growths trail beneath them; red, yellow, and ivory blossoms gather into an unruly, airborne abundance.

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There is something of a chandelier here, although the splendor feels closer to an abandoned palace reclaimed by an impossible ecosystem. To my eye, its peculiar grandeur lies in the suggestion of a cultivated loveliness exceeding anyone’s control. The apparent weightlessness becomes particularly unnerving when one remembers that these delicate forms are ceramic. Her ceramic practice includes nerikomi, the Japanese technique of composing patterns with colored clays.

Color becomes part of the object’s construction, giving the petals an intricacy that rewards close attention. That concentration of touch matters: something that appears to have flowered spontaneously carries the deliberation of countless human decisions. Yet permanence offers only a partial reprieve. A blossom may be spared the indignity of withering and remain exquisitely vulnerable to a careless hand.

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Such unease has a long history in her work. Born in Rosario in 1964 and now based in Buenos Aires, Costantino is the daughter of a surgeon and a mother who ran a garment factory and taught her to sew. Anatomy and apparel converge disturbingly in, she incorporated fat from her own liposuction into soap, making the cultivated body an actual ingredient in its consumption.

Her representation of Argentina at the 2013 Venice Biennale, through a multimedia exploration of Eva Perón, brought her scrutiny to the construction of a national icon. The body, in her hands, is always vulnerable to being fashioned into someone else’s ideal. , that extraordinary arrangement of paradise, sensual indulgence, and hell. Bosch understood how readily visual pleasure could lead the eye toward its own undoing.

Costantino’s botanical universe, too, makes attraction difficult to separate from apprehension. Its surreal force seems to reside in this intimacy: the familiar grows strange without ever surrendering its power to seduce. , that uncertainty takes human form. Pale drapery veils a female figure among trees, while pheasants, with their extravagant plumage, partly obscure her face.

The title summons Diana, the Roman goddess of the hunt, yet these images leave possession unresolved. The embrace can suggest tenderness; the birds also carry the uneasy associations of trophies. A woman’s body, so often offered up for inspection in the history of art, becomes difficult to apprehend. She seems to belong to a private mythology whose terms the viewer cannot dictate.

, unsettles the image itself. Loose strands interrupt its still-life scene, and hanging fibers pull the eye below the picture’s edges, as though the composition were slowly shedding its ability to cohere. Textile becomes an especially eloquent medium for this kind of haunting. A woven image depends on interlocking threads; here, their exposure makes endurance look precarious.

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Even the Spanish term for still life acquires a sharper edge. There is death already written into the genre’s name. An intriguing historical echo emerges in Rachel Ruysch, the celebrated Dutch flower painter whose father, Frederik, was a professor of anatomy and botany. Ruysch assembled blossoms from different seasons into imagined bouquets; her father preserved specimens against decay.

Across the centuries, the parallel with Costantino’s family history feels unexpectedly intimate. Both artists place extraordinary skill at the service of a nature that cannot exist quite this way beyond the work. Costantino gives that impossible reprieve a sculptural presence, allowing a centuries-old longing to arrest time to occupy the space around us.

What haunts me most, though, is the tenderness beneath all this opulence: the longing to hold a body, a season, a moment of happiness at the precise pitch of its desirability. Costantino allows that wish to take an extravagant physical form. Her flowers remain suspended, ravishing and faintly spectral, while the person looking at them continues to age. I find something almost unbearably poignant in that imbalance.

For all its otherworldliness, this garden understands a painfully human weakness. We want to keep what moves us, even when part of what moves us is knowing that we cannot.

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