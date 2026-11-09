Nicolás Maduro Studies Religious Texts in Brooklyn Prison Ahead of 2027 Trial

Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro spends his days studying religious texts and meeting clergy in a Brooklyn detention center. His trial is scheduled for June 2027.

Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is currently spending his days in a Brooklyn detention facility studying religious texts and meeting with various clergymen, including a rabbi. The 63-year-old former dictator remains imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, who is known by the moniker First Combatant. U.S. forces detained the pair during a law enforcement operation in Caracas on January 3.

Prison Activities and Spiritual Studies

According to a report from the New York Times, individuals close to Maduro have affirmed that he has been devoting his ample spare time in prison to studying religious and philosophical texts. The former head of state has also met with prison chaplains, including a priest and a rabbi, demonstrating a sudden interest in spiritual matters that was not evident during his time in power. Reports suggest that his engagement with Judaism may be driven by either spiritual or intellectual interests, though it is unclear which motivation is primary.

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Historical Context of Religious Claims

Maduro has previously used claims of Sephardic Jewish heritage to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by arguing that he is not an authentic Jew. In June 2025, Maduro stated that while he is a Christian, Jewish blood runs through his veins, specifically referring to Sephardic blood from the twelve tribes of Moses. He claimed that the current leadership in Israel under Netanyahu is not representative of those authentic Jews, asserting that Netanyahu is a hodgepodge who comes from Poland.

Contested Beliefs During His Rule

Maduro's alleged religious beliefs have long been a subject of debate throughout the nearly 13 years that he remained in power. During his rule, some pro-regime Evangelical groups, such as the ORA party, praised him as the protector of the family according to the original design of the Bible. These groups celebrated his purported support of the Venezuelan family and his commitment to Christian values, despite the regime's decades-long animosity towards the nation's Catholic Church. People close to Maduro have reported that he had not expressed any interest in Judaism until his capture.

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Trial Schedule and Legal Proceedings

Maduro, Flores, and several other co-conspirators stand before Judge Alvin Hellerstein following their arrest. The trial against Maduro reportedly remains on track to begin in June 2027. The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn currently holds the former dictator and his wife as they await the legal proceedings that will determine their future following the collapse of their socialist regime.

Official Statements and Political Narrative

While imprisoned, Maduro has continued to project a specific narrative through his official social media accounts. After a major report was published regarding his activities, his accounts released a five-page statement titled The Supremacy of Love to Abolish Hate. The Prayer Method to Unite Us in Life and Freedom. In this statement, he opened by referring to prayer, reflection, and action, claiming that these methods brought together leaders from diverse religious traditions in Venezuela. He called upon the power of love as the expression of the supreme good that transforms, positioning himself as a spiritual figure even in captivity.

Future Outlook for the Detained Leaders

The coming months will see Maduro and Flores continuing their legal battle in New York, with the June 2027 date serving as a critical milestone for the case. As they remain in the Metropolitan Detention Center, their daily routines appear to be dominated by study and religious engagement rather than political maneuvering. The international community and Venezuelan citizens alike will be watching closely as the judicial process unfolds, particularly given Maduro's controversial past and his recent focus on interfaith dialogue within the prison walls.