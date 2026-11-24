Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro spent his 64th birthday in a Brooklyn detention center as his son and the PSUV held muted celebrations.

Venezuela's deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro spent his first birthday behind bars on Monday, November 23, when he turned 64 years old. Maduro was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he remains detained alongside his wife Cilia Flores. While Maduro marked the day in custody, his son Nicolás Maduro Guerra and the nation's socialists held celebrations that were far smaller than those of previous years, according to the report.

The events followed a call issued on Sunday by Nicolás Maduro Guerra, who urged Venezuelans in general and members of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, known as the PSUV, to gather at several locations on Monday. In a video shared on social media, Maduro Guerra said the goal was for his father to know that the movement was still standing. He also said the supporters were backing their comrade Delcy Rodríguez and advancing their project, with their banners flying high for socialism.

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Core Details of the Birthday Schedule

Nicolás Maduro Guerra described the purpose of the gatherings as a reason to celebrate life and happiness, saying that the right to be happy could not be taken away from anyone. He said the main birthday event would take place in the 23 de Enero neighborhood of Caracas. To accompany his video, he posted a photo of a hat commemorating what he called Nicolás Maduro's victory in the July 2024 presidential elections, which opposition and international observers have widely described as a sham.

Venezuelan independent and state media did not report that any mass celebrations had taken place at press time. Late on Monday night, Maduro Guerra published a series of photos from a pro-Maduro event in Caracas, where the city's mayor Carmen Meléndez could be seen alongside other participants. The images showed the gathering, but the report did not confirm its size or how many people attended.

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Maduro's routine on his birthday inside the Metropolitan Detention Center was far quieter. Maduro woke up at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, had breakfast, and was allowed 30 minutes in the prison yard. He then received a phone call and returned to his cell to spend the rest of the day in solitude.

Party Positions and Official Silence

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and her brother, National Assembly leader Jorge Rodríguez, did not issue any public congratulations to Maduro on his 64th birthday. Their silence stood out compared with the public displays from the PSUV, which gave a small segment of its regular Monday weekly press conference to the occasion.

Footage of that press conference, shared on social media by Venezuela-focused accounts, showed Maduro Guerra and other high-ranking PSUV members standing, clapping, and chanting 'Let's go Nico!' Cabello, who was seen seated and silent in the footage, did not join the chants. Cabello said that the day marked 64 years of life and struggle, before turning to note that Monday was also Venezuela's national driver day.

The PSUV also published photos of the press conference and of a birthday cake for Maduro. Maduro Guerra was pictured standing behind the cake alongside other socialist party members. The party released a video celebrating Maduro's life and stated that although authorities had tried to keep him away, held captive in a New York prison, they could never tear out his soul or erase his legacy in the hearts of the Venezuelan people.

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Social Media Messages and Unanswered Questions

Nicolás Maduro used social media to thank supporters for their birthday wishes, saying he thanked God for life and for His protective power. He attached a letter with additional words of gratitude. Maduro Guerra published the same message on his own accounts four minutes after his father, with the text stating that he turned 64 that day.

It remains unclear how Maduro has been able to post on social media since his arrest. Maduro Guerra has not publicly said whether he runs his father's accounts. The message, published on both accounts, said the songs, prayers, and blessings had reached the former leader, and it also thanked everyone, with Maduro and Cilia Flores sending their embrace.

Maduro has celebrated his birthdays publicly and lavishly since he succeeded the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez in 2013 as head of the nation's authoritarian socialist regime. Many of those festivities were broadcast as mandatory programming in Venezuela. During his first birthday in office, the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel sang to Maduro during his 51st birthday, a visit that coincided with the date of the celebration.