Nico Simeone Six By Nico Oxford Closed Cockroach Infestation Health Risk

Oxford City Council issues emergency notice against Six By Nico following severe cockroach infestation. Owner Nico Simeone voluntarily closes restaurant amid health safety warnings and legal disputes.

Scottish restaurant group Six By Nico has voluntarily suspended operations at its Oxford location after local authorities identified a severe pest infestation. The establishment, owned by celebrated chef-restaurateur Nico Simeone, received a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice from Oxford City Council on Wednesday. This regulatory action was taken due to evidence of cockroaches posing an imminent risk to public health within the dining space.

Emergency Prohibition Notice Issued by Council

Oxford City Council Food Safety Officers served the closure notice after determining that the premises presented an immediate danger to customer well-being. The official notice posted at the site explicitly states that the restaurant poses an imminent risk of injury to health. Officers confirmed that the presence of pests creates a contamination risk for food, surfaces, packaging, and kitchen equipment.

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Such contamination is highly likely to result in food poisoning for anyone dining at the venue. The council emphasized that its Business Regulation Team acts decisively to prevent imminent risks to public health. Officials stated they will hold food businesses strictly accountable if they fail to comply with established food hygiene standards.

Legal Dispute and Owner Response

Nico Simeone, known for producing the BBC documentary Nico's Menu Mission, responded to the closure by asserting that food safety and hygiene are central to the operation of every Six By Nico restaurant. A company spokesman explained that as soon as the pest issue was identified in Oxford, management voluntarily closed the location. The group engaged external experts to address the problem and followed their advice in full.

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The spokesperson stated that the business kept Oxford City Council's environmental health team informed at every stage of the remediation process. However, they claimed there has been a serious misunderstanding in communications with the Council. The company is currently taking legal advice and hopes to resolve the matter soon, believing the restaurant is ready to reopen once the dispute is settled.

Customers with existing reservations are being contacted directly to inform them of the closure. The restaurant will remain shut until further notice while the legal and operational issues are addressed. This incident marks a significant disruption for a brand that has quickly become one of the UK's most talked-about dining chains since its founding in Glasgow in 2017.

Recurring Criticisms of Service and Quality

This health code violation comes amidst a growing list of complaints regarding Six By Nico's general operations. Reviews across several of the group's locations have recently raised concerns about slow service, loud music, and food that customers describe as bland or overpriced. Some diners have claimed a stark difference between the carefully presented dishes served to influencers online and the actual food received at their tables.

Digital creators have become a common sight at these establishments, leveraging the brand's aggressive PR campaigns to create buzz around every fresh menu launch. The multi-course tasting menus change their theme or destination every six weeks, attracting middle-class diners from across the country. However, this heavy focus on social media visibility has reportedly contributed to chaotic service conditions.

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Impact on Reputation and Future Operations

Platform TripAdvisor reveals a string of complaints about hygiene problems and poor service across multiple Six By Nico branches. The pursuit of the perfect photographic shot for social media is now under scrutiny as a potential cause for operational delays. While the Oxford branch closes, the group must now navigate the magistrates' court for a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order.

The council has confirmed it will apply for this order to solidify the closure legally. This step ensures the restaurant cannot reopen until specific safety criteria are met and verified by authorities. The incident highlights the increasing pressure on celebrity-backed dining chains to maintain rigorous hygiene standards alongside their marketing efforts.

Six By Nico was founded in Glasgow in 2017 and now operates almost a dozen branches across the UK. The rapid expansion and high-profile nature of the brand make this health code violation particularly damaging to its reputation. Customers will likely exercise caution until transparent evidence of improved hygiene practices is provided.

The voluntary closure in Oxford serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of failing to meet food safety expectations. With the legal process underway, the future of the brand's expansion strategy may face scrutiny from both regulators and the public. All stakeholders, from diners to health officials, are watching closely to see how the dispute resolves.