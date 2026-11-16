Nicky Haslam Reveals His Strict Rules for the Perfect Christmas Party

Interior designer Nicky Haslam shares his definitive no-go list for holiday celebrations, banning champagne, Christmas trees, and gift-giving in favor of old-fashioned charm.

Nicky Haslam, the 87-year-old interior designer and renowned arbiter of taste, has unveiled his authoritative rules for hosting a successful Christmas party. In a recent article published in House & Garden, the British socialite outlined the specific traditions and items he believes ruin festive gatherings. Haslam, famous for his annual tea towels listing things he finds 'common,' continues to share his sharp perspectives on etiquette and style.

Prohibited Items and Universal Trends

Haslam identifies several elements as strictly forbidden at any high-brow yuletide celebration. He argues that champagne has lost its exclusivity and has become too universal for his liking. Instead, he recommends serving an Old Fashioned or a mixture of Prosecco and vodka. The designer also bans fake Christmas trees, describing them as ghastly decorations that have no place in a proper home.

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Food and drink accessories are another area where Haslam draws a hard line. He considers cocktail napkins and paper coasters to be dreadful and common items that diminish the quality of a party. Wet food is similarly rejected. He suggests replacing canapes that require two bites with cheese served on a stick for a more elegant experience.

Gift Giving and Decor Standards

The interior designer also addresses the custom of exchanging gifts, which he finds offensive. Haslam states that bringing him a present is quite rude and should not be done. When he does give gifts, he wraps them in the latest edition of his tea towel featuring his list of common items. He also avoids putting up Christmas decorations entirely, preferring a minimalist approach to his home environment.

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Despite his high standards, Haslam acknowledges the irony in his lifestyle choices. He notes that both Primark and Fortnum & Mason are owned by the same company. He personally enjoys wearing Primark tracksuits during the holiday season while maintaining his rigorous standards for other aspects of his social life. His column, originally launched in the '90s for the Evening Standard, focuses on taste rather than class.

Festive Travel and Entertainment Choices

Haslam advises against traveling to sunny destinations during the winter holidays. He describes spending Christmas abroad as terribly common and prefers to remain in the Cotswolds. This choice aligns him with other public figures like Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres, who also favor the British countryside over tropical getaways. He intends to spend the festive season in this region to avoid the crowds.

Television preferences also reflect his unique worldview. Haslam approves of daytime shows such as The Chase and Tipping Point. However, he strongly opposes The Traitors. He believes that viewers should not be taught to lie, making the show unacceptable for his viewing list. His rules aim to preserve a sense of decorum and individuality during the holiday season.