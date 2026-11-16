Nicky Haslam Reveals Christmas Party Etiquette Rules

Interior designer Nicky Haslam shares his strict no-go list for holiday gatherings, banning champagne, Christmas trees, and wet food while promoting the Cotswolds.

Interior designer and cultural arbiter Nicky Haslam has published a definitive guide for holiday entertaining in House & Garden. The 87-year-old expert outlines specific prohibitions for Christmas parties, ranging from banning champagne to rejecting festive decorations. His rules reflect his long-standing critique of universal trends, which he categorizes as common.

The Christmas Party No-Go List

Nicky Haslam explicitly states that Christmas trees have no place at his celebrations, describing them as ghastly and overly common. He also excludes champagne from his beverage menu, arguing it has become too universal. Instead, he recommends serving Old Fashioned cocktails or Prosecco mixed with vodka. This stance aligns with his annual tea towel list, which flags items as common due to their widespread adoption rather than social class.

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Food and Drink Preferences

The host maintains strict standards for party food, declaring wet food and cocktail napkins as dreadful choices. He advises against serving two-bite canapés or paper coasters. A preferred alternative is cheese served on a stick. His dietary choices during the holidays often contrast with high-end brands, as he wears Primark tracksuits. He notes that both Primark and Fortnum & Mason belong to the same parent company.

Gifts and Decorations

Nicky Haslam finds gift-giving quite rude and does not accept presents from guests. He wraps his own gifts using the latest edition of his Things Nicky Haslam Finds Common tea towel. He also avoids putting up decorations, preferring a minimalist environment. His home reflects this philosophy, lacking traditional holiday ornaments. He believes these items clutter the space and detract from the natural atmosphere.

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Entertainment and Travel Plans

For entertainment, Haslam permits daytime television shows like The Chase and Tipping Point. He bans The Traitors from his events because he objects to guests being taught to lie. Regarding travel, he considers spending Christmas abroad terribly common. He plans to spend the festive season in the Cotswolds, similar to other celebrities who avoid international holiday travel.

Historical Context and Philosophy

These rules stem from his column How Common, which he wrote for the Evening Standard in the 1990s. For almost 30 years, he has critiqued cultural cliches. He clarifies that his lists target universal habits, not social hierarchy. He emphasizes that commonness refers to things that are everywhere. This perspective shapes his approach to hospitality and design. His views continue to influence modern holiday etiquette discussions.