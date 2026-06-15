Nicki Minaj Posts AI Images for Trump's 80th Birthday Featuring Sydney Sweeney and Elon Musk

Nicki Minaj shared AI-generated images on X celebrating Donald Trump's birthday, showing herself with Trump, Sydney Sweeney, and Elon Musk. The post includes various styles from Marilyn Monroe to chibi-art. Minaj, a known Trump supporter, also referenced her role as a catalyst for change.

Nicki Minaj took to her X platform formerly Twitter to share a series of AI-generated images in celebration of Donald Trump 's 80th birthday. The carousel of pictures showcased the Trinidadian rapper in various styles alongside the former president.

In the first image, Minaj appeared in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, holding Trump's hand. The second depicted them both in black hoodies taking a selfie with the caption 'Real recognize real.

' Another image featured a chibi-art style version of the duo. However, the most attention-grabbing picture included not only Minaj and Trump but also actress Sydney Sweeney and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The four were seen posing in a car, dressed in pink, taking a group selfie. This eclectic mix of individuals has sparked significant online discussion, given their varying public personas and political affiliations.

Minaj wrote, 'Happy 80th birthday Mr. President.

' The post quickly went viral, with reactions ranging from amusement to criticism over the use of AI to depict real people in a political context. Minaj has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, aligning with his policies on several occasions. Musk also has expressed support for Trump in recent years. Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in Euphoria, is reportedly a registered Republican, though she has not publicly disclosed her political leanings.

Last year, Trump notably praised Sweeney's American Eagle jeans advertisement, calling it the 'HOTTEST ad out there' in a post on Truth Social. He expressed surprise that Sweeney, as a registered Republican, had such a bold advertisement, stating, 'You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans' and 'If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.

' This endorsement from Trump further fueled speculation about Sweeney's political stance, though she has remained largely silent on the matter. The controversy around Sweeney's ad and her political affiliation highlights the complex relationship between celebrity endorsements and political identity in America. In her birthday post, Minaj also included a statement reflecting on her role in the current political climate. She said, 'Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact.

I think I am the catalyst for that change.

' This quote suggests Minaj sees herself as a pivotal figure in shifting cultural or political narratives. The combination of AI-generated imagery and political commentary highlights the intersection of celebrity culture and political discourse in the digital age. As AI tools become more prevalent, such creative expressions are likely to become more common, blurring the lines between reality and digital fabrication.

The post has garnered millions of views and comments, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the implications of Minaj's public display of support for Trump. The use of AI to create these images also raises ethical questions about consent and misrepresentation, especially when depicting public figures in fabricated scenarios.

Nonetheless, Minaj's post remains a vivid example of how celebrities leverage technology to engage with their audiences and express their views, sparking conversations that extend far beyond the entertainment world





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