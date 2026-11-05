Nicki Minaj Loses Legal Team Amid $295K Dispute with Kurzman Eisenberg

Nicki Minaj faces a lawsuit from her former firm Kurzman Eisenberg over unpaid fees and a breakdown in representation. The rapper now owes over $295,000 as Gordon Rees seeks a default judgment for past legal work.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is facing escalating legal troubles that extend beyond her public career, as she simultaneously loses counsel in a New York dispute and faces a debt collection lawsuit in Los Angeles. The singer's legal team at Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever is actively seeking to withdraw from the New York litigation, citing an irretrievable breakdown in their professional relationship with the artist. This development occurs just one day after the firm filed court papers on Tuesday, November 4, 2026, requesting immediate relief from the case due to communication failures.

Withdrawal Request in New York Litigation

Curzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever, represented by attorney Bruce W. Bieber, filed a motion on Tuesday, November 4, 2026, asking a judge to allow the firm to immediately exit the lawsuit brought against Minaj by 24/7 Productions. The firm states that it has exhausted all efforts to resolve the conflict, noting that the attorney-client relationship has become untenable. Bieber emphasized that continued representation is no longer feasible or appropriate due to irreconcilable differences in litigation strategy and a complete breakdown in communication between the lawyers and their client.

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The withdrawal request follows a failed attempt by the firm's process server to serve Minaj with the notice of withdrawal. According to court documents, the concierge at Minaj's residence was informed that someone would come downstairs to deliver the papers, but no one appeared. By November 2, 2026, the server was informed that Minaj was unavailable and provided no further information regarding the attempted service. This refusal to acknowledge the firm's request to exit the case has prompted the legal team to demand immediate judicial intervention to separate from the ongoing dispute.

$295,000 Debt Claim in Los Angeles

Simultaneously, Minaj is confronting a separate legal battle in Los Angeles involving law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The firm demanded a court judgment of more than $295,000 on Tuesday, November 4, 2026, accusing the rapper of failing to pay outstanding legal bills. The debt stems from work performed during a 2023 copyright case concerning her 2014 song "I Lied," which Gordon Rees alleges Minaj refused to settle for over two years. The firm is now seeking a default judgment because Minaj's team has refused to respond to their lawsuit seeking to collect the amount owed.

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Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed the collection suit in March, alleging that Minaj owes nearly $230,000 in unpaid legal fees. The firm's filings detail specific hourly rates agreed upon for the work, including $650 per hour for senior partners and $425 per hour for lower-level associates. These rates are described as typical for national firms handling high-profile litigation. The total claim includes $254,791 for the original legal fees plus an additional $40,814 in legal bills incurred while litigating the collection case itself.

Origin of the New York Payment Dispute

The New York case, which triggered the first legal rift, was initiated last year by concert production company 24/7 Productions. The company claims that Minaj has refused to reimburse $275,000 spent on her performances at iHeartRadio's 2023 Jingle Ball concerts. Additionally, the production company seeks payment for shows tied to her album later that year. 24/7 Productions stated in their filings that they made many attempts over two years to recover the money, but Minaj's team never provided a reason for the non-payment.

Minaj's previous legal team at Kurzman Eisenberg had previously dismissed the 24/7 Productions lawsuit as an ill-advised attempt to sue a famous deep-pocket. However, the defense collapsed internally when the attorneys could no longer align on strategy. Bruce W. Bieber noted in an October 23 filing that counsel and the defendants were unable to agree on how to proceed, leading to the current decision to withdraw. The judge must now decide whether to grant the firm's request to exit the case entirely.

Impact on Minaj's Legal Strategy and Finances

The convergence of these two legal crises highlights significant friction between Nicki Minaj and her legal representatives. In the Los Angeles case, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani is seeking a default judgment, which is a ruling entered when a defendant refuses to respond to a lawsuit. If granted, this judgment would legally enforce the payment of the more than $295,000 debt without further trial. The situation underscores the financial and operational costs associated with the ongoing disputes surrounding Minaj's recent performances and past copyright allegations.