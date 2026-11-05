Nicki Minaj Defends Trump and Blames Iran War for Republican Midterm Losses

Nicki Minaj addresses 2026 midterm results, defending Donald Trump and blaming the Iran conflict for GOP losses while celebrating new conservative victories.

Rapper Nicki Minaj has issued a public statement following the conclusion of the 2026 United States midterm elections, which resulted in a decisive victory for Democratic candidates in congressional and state races across the nation on Tuesday, November 3. The hip-hop star, who has actively campaigned for former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement over the past year, used social media to address the political shift and reaffirm her allegiance to the Republican cause.

Minaj Challenges Election Narrative and Blames Iran Conflict

Nicki Minaj posted a video shortly after the election results were finalized, featuring herself looking into the camera with pale blue contact lenses and wearing a black blazer. In the caption, she listed several personal reminders for her followers, starting with the declaration that Donald Trump remains the President and asserting that she continues to be the obsession of her fanbase, known as the Barbz. She added that Jesus remains Lord and that her supporters remain beautiful, before encouraging her audience to stay mad and potentially wake up to what she perceives as the true reasons behind the election outcomes.

Also read Donald Trump Mocks Democrats and Hails Nicki Minaj at Michigan Rally

The entertainer argued that the real reason voters did not support Republican candidates was the ongoing war involving the United States and Iran. She suggested that this international conflict was the primary factor influencing the electorate, rather than domestic policy failures or candidate performance. This assertion directly counters the prevailing narrative of a democratic landslide and positions the international situation as the central issue of the campaign.

Conflict With New York Leadership and Conservative Endorsements

Minaj also took aim at New York Governor Kathy Hochul, labeling her an evil woman who will not escape God's wrath. This statement came despite Hochul having responded to Minaj's previous criticisms in a manner that was documented in prior reports. The rapper's aggressive tone toward the Democratic governor highlights the deepening divide between the political celebrity and liberal leadership figures, further cementing her role as a vocal conservative influencer.

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Despite the national losses for her preferred party, Nicki Minaj congratulated specific conservative politicians who secured wins in the Florida races. She praised Anna Paulina Luna for her victory in the House of Representatives race and Byron Donalds for winning the governorship. By highlighting these individual successes, the rapper attempted to frame the election results as mixed rather than a complete defeat, focusing on the achievements of allies who remained victorious in their respective districts.

Political Entanglement and Historical Context of Engagement

The rapper's involvement in American politics has intensified since late 2025, when she began appearing at political events despite not being a United States citizen. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj has become enmeshed in the Republican Party apparatus, attending rallies and meeting with key political figures. Her presence at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25, 2026, was widely noted, illustrating her high-profile status within the movement.

The context of her political statements follows a meeting between Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump in the Oval Office in October. During this encounter, the rapper discussed various matters with the former President and later told her followers on the social media platform X that she was not going anywhere. This meeting preceded the filmmaker Don Mancini's commentary on the election, where he referenced a blue wave coming, playing on his character Chucky's blue eyes, which added a cultural layer to the political discourse surrounding the election results.

Reactions and Future Implications for Political Celebrity Culture

Critics and fans alike had been waiting for Nicki Minaj to address the Democrats' resumption of control over both the House and the Senate. The landslide victory, which flipped dozens of congressional seats, prompted immediate reactions from various public figures. The rapper's decision to blame the Iran war rather than accept the democratic mandate suggests a continued effort to reshape the political narrative in favor of her associated party.

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As the political landscape settles post-election, the actions of celebrities like Nicki Minaj continue to draw significant attention. Her specific claims about voter behavior and her defense of Donald Trump indicate that the intersection of pop culture and politics remains a volatile and highly engaged arena. The future of her political influence will likely depend on how these assertions are received by both her fanbase and the broader political electorate in the coming months.