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Nicki Minaj Casts Vote in New Hampshire Amid Political Commentary

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Nicki Minaj Casts Vote in New Hampshire Amid Political Commentary
Nicki Minaj · Donald Trump · Derry
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Rapper Nicki Minaj appears at a Derry polling station with police escort, interacting with voters following her recent rally support for Donald Trump in Michigan.

Rapper Nicki Minaj made a distinct Election Day appearance at a polling station in Derry, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The artist arrived at Pinkerton Academy around 5:30 p.m. ET, accompanied by a police escort and an unmarked van, to cast her ballot during the US midterm elections.

Minaj Voting Appearance Details

Nicki Minaj did not issue any public statements or press interviews during her visit to the polling site in Derry. However, she engaged in brief interactions with voters who approached her at the location. A fan expressed gratitude to the artist for her loyalty to President Donald Trump, noting that he was impressed by her participation in his tour. Minaj shook the supporter's hand and posed for photographs with other attendees while responding with the phrase 'My pleasure.'

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Recent Trump Rally Support

This appearance follows Minaj's high-profile attendance at a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25, 2026. She stood with President Donald Trump at the McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center, where he campaigned for local Republican candidates ahead of the midterms. Trump publicly praised Minaj during the event, commenting on her physical appearance and her dedication to his campaign efforts.

Commentary on Kathy Hochul

The rapper also directed sharp criticism toward New York Governor Kathy Hochul on October 28. Minaj posted a statement on X describing Hochul as an evil woman and arguing that the Democratic Party should forfeit her seat. She warned that Hochul would face negative consequences and would not escape what she termed God's wrath, accusing the governor of failing to denounce evil.

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Mixed Election Outcomes

Despite Minaj's vocal support for Republican candidates, the overall results in New Hampshire presented a mixed picture for the party. Democrat Chris Pappas secured the Senate seat, defeating Republican John Sununu. Democrats Stefany Shaheen and Maggie Goodlander also won their respective House seats, although Republican Kelly Ayotte successfully won reelection as governor.

Discussion on White House Roles

Speculation regarding Minaj's potential involvement in government has previously emerged during Trump's tenure. During a late October appearance on a New York media outlet, Trump addressed rumors about Minaj joining his administration team. He stated that he would consider the idea, suggesting that having her on his team was a notion he intended to think about further.

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Nicki Minaj Donald Trump Derry New Hampshire Kathy Hochul

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