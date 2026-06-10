Nickey Van Exel Breaks Silence on Fatal Shooting of Best Friend, Alleges Accident Amid Murder Conviction

In an exclusive prison interview, Nickey Van Exel, son of ex-NBA star Nick Van Exel, describes the 2010 shooting of his best friend Bradley Eyo as a tragic accident while playing with a gun he thought was unloaded. He was convicted of murder after prosecutors highlighted his efforts to conceal the death. Van Exel, sentenced to 30 years, expresses remorse and vows to warn others against gun play.

Nickey Van Exel , son of former NBA player Nick Van Exel, has spoken publicly for the first time about the 2010 fatal shooting of his best friend, Bradley Eyo .

In an exclusive interview with NBC 5's Pat Doney, conducted from the John B. Connally Unit prison in Kenedy, Texas, Van Exel recounted the tragic incident and its aftermath. He maintains the shooting was an accident, stating he was playing with a gun he believed was unloaded when it discharged, killing Eyo.

However, prosecutors successfully argued his subsequent actions-wrapping Eyo's body in plastic, dumping it near Lake Ray Hubbard, and initially hiding the crime-demonstrated consciousness of guilt. After two hours of deliberation, a jury convicted him of murder, rejecting his claim of accidental discharge. Van Exel, now 27, will not be eligible for parole until 2043, effectively a 30-year sentence. He expressed profound remorse, stating, "I'm really sorry.

There's no words to express it," and emphasized that his trial demeanor, noted for its lack of visible emotion, was a family trait. He also addressed his interactions with Eyo's family, including kissing Eyo's mother and saying he would find the killer, explaining he loved her like a mother and was trying to grieve with them while planning to turn himself in. Prosecutors, like Assistant District Attorney Craig Goldstein, remained skeptical, questioning why an accidental shooter would conceal the body.

Van Exel concluded with a dire warning against gun play and a desire to start a nonprofit for families who have lost loved ones to similar tragedies, underscoring that his foolish, careless act has cost both families their sons, one forever and the other for decades





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Nickey Van Exel Bradley Eyo Shooting Murder Conviction Gun Accident NBA Family Remorse Parole 2043 Body Concealment Texas Prison

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