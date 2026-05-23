Nickelodeon animated series leaving Netflix, streaming war heats up

The animated series has become one of the best entries in the long-running franchise, according to fans. The series left Nickelodeon on June 1st, and Netflix.

The streaming service wars only heat up over the years, with many platforms aiming to win supremacy in the digital landscape. Despite quite a few services competing against one another, various projects from specific studios will often find themselves becoming a part of competitors’ libraries.

Next month, a major television series that was created by Paramount and found a major following on Nickelodeon will be leaving for parts unknown. The animated series has become one of the best entries in the long-running franchise, according to fans. Ironically enough, just because the series is leaving Netflix doesn’t mean it will be gone forever.

Unfortunately, Netflix will be losing the series on June 1st, meaning subscribers should dive in while they have the chance if they want to check it out for the first time, or revisit it, on the platform. When looking at the current state of Paramount, it might make sense that more entries from the studio are leaving Netflix. Specifically, following the Paramount/Skydance merger, the studio managed to overtake Netflix in acquiring Warner Bros.

Discovery, meaning that the former might want more of its series and movies to ‘come home’ to Paramount+ in the near future





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Nickelodeon Animated Series Paramount Warner Bros. Discovery Netflix Paramount+ Streaming War Leaving Netflix Animation Long-Running Franchise Alternate Streaming Service

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