Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remained expressionless after a 19-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, highlighting his stoic nature amid ongoing speculation about his job security. The article examines his tenure, noting a pattern of extreme team performance streaks, from championship runs to prolonged losing slumps.

For once, Nick Sirianni was hard to read. The clock had wound down on the Eagles’ 19-16 victory over the Steelers , and Sirianni started walking from the sideline across the field to find Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy for their postgame handshake.

Dom DiSandro, the Eagles’ director of security, set his right hand on the small of Sirianni’s back and accompanied him stride for stride, and from their movements and expressionless faces, there would have been no way to know whether the Eagles had won or lost on Sunday. No fist-pumping. No camera-mugging. No sign of Sirianni doing what he often does.

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No sign of him allowing his emotions to break free and let the world know exactly what he’s thinking and how he’s feeling. That’s the blessing and curse of being Nick Sirianni and of Nick Sirianni being the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles .

The quality that makes him the most relatable man to coach the Eagles this century also has inspired the speculation — and in some quarters, the presumption — that he will lose his job once this season ends. It’s not just that the Eagles had lost seven straight games before playing their cleanest, sharpest game in two months in holding off the Steelers.

It’s that, over the five-plus years that Sirianni has coached them, the Eagles’ performance has tended to reflect the nature of his personality. In short, they’re streaky. When they’re good, they win seven times in nine games in 2021 to earn a playoff berth. They win 13 of their first 14 games in 2022 and 10 of their first 11 games in 2023.

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They rip off 16 victories in 17 games in 2024 and ’25 in rolling to a championship. And when they’re bad, they stay bad for a while: 1-6 to close the ’23 season, 3-5 and such awful offense to close last season, 0-7 from late September until now. Does he have a theory about why his teams go to extremes?

“I wish I did,” he said. “I just go about the same process every time and do my best to keep us on the line when we’re winning and stay focused and keep us on the line when we’re losing and stay focused. I think the guys have responded and really had a good week.

“I’ve said this to you in the past: I’ve been grateful for some of the adversity we’ve had because it’s led to a lot of the success that we’ve had. But that’s a really good question, and that’s a fair question because we have had some of the highest of highs and some down moments.

But that’s sports, and as long as you’re always looking and fighting and digging and crawling and scratching, regardless of the circumstance you’re in, that’s all you can ask for — because that’s what’s going to get you through, and that’s what you can sustain. ” It might be all the Eagles can sustain at the moment.

The Steelers now are a soft 6-4 this season; they’re a milquetoast team with an old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, just good enough to reach the lowest bar for relevance in the NFL. Yet the Eagles don’t have enough healthy, available talent to put away such an opponent. They won Sunday in the only way they can win games this season. They didn’t make many mistakes because they can’t afford to make many.

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They committed just four penalties for 25 yards; DK Metcalf lost his cool and got himself ejected , but no Eagles did. They didn’t turn the ball over on offense. Jake Elliott nailed four field goals, including a 53-yarder and a 55-yarder, and Braden Mann boomed a 70-yard punt. They were buttoned up, for a change, and none too soon for Sirianni .

No one should expect the Eagles to go on a long winning streak here, not with Joe Milton at quarterback, not with an offense that has had to scrap its original system and go back to basics just to move the ball. But Sirianni does have to show, starting on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys, that he can keep the Eagles playing as they did Sunday: doing just enough right that they don’t beat themselves or turn a competitive loss into an embarrassment.

“I have not questioned how we’ve prepared in a week and the effort that’s been put in Monday through Saturday. I’ve not once questioned how the effort’s been on Sunday,” he said.

“It’s just who these guys are and what our standard is. We talked about that last night: Regardless if you’ve been here for five years, six years, we’ve got guys who are new this year, we’ve got guys who are new this month — our standard is our standard, and we expect everyone to play to that and hold that standard. ” That has to be his mission over these next seven weeks.

Only Jeffrey Lurie knows if he has made up his mind about keeping Sirianni or letting him go. Either way, Sirianni knows the score here. If he’s not coaching for his job with the Eagles, he’s coaching for his next job elsewhere. It’s easy to say these remaining games are meaningless, but in so many ways, they couldn’t mean more.

For once, streaky is the last thing the Eagles need to be under Nick Sirianni. For once, he will settle for stable.