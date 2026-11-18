Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed whether the team will stay with Joe Milton at quarterback.

Eagles head coach Nick Siranni announced in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that Milton will be the team's starting quarterback for their Week 11 matchup at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers .about Milton after announcing that the latter would be under center on Sunday afternoon.

"Really love his approach, like his personality, but I really appreciate his approach to how he goes through everything. "Coaches have done a nice job . Parks Frazier has done a nice job. He's a really hard worker, and I really value that.

Also read Eagles' Joe Milton Perfect Bounce-Back Candidate For Steelers

" Philadelphia is coming off its bye week, which was preceded by Milton starting in its Week 9 loss at home to the New York Giants. In what was the first start of his NFL career, Milton threw for 169 yards, posted a 66.9 passer rating, completed 52.9% of his passes and rushed for 64 yards in the aforementioned 19-11 loss at home to the Giants on Nov. 8.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't played since Week 5 due to blood clots in his calf, which are expected to keep the three-time Pro Bowler off the field for the rest of the 2026 season. Tanner McKee started three games in place of Hurts before the Eagles turned to Milton, who has appeared in a combined six NFL games .

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The Eagles signed Milton off the Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16. They also have rookie quarterback and fifth-round pick Cole Payton. In all, Philadelphia's offense is last in the NFL this season in total yards , 31st in points , 28th in rushing yards and 27th in passing yards . The Eagles have lost seven consecutive games and are in last place in the NFC East at 2-7.

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