Eagles coach Nick Sirianni denies flipping off fans after seventh straight loss

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni denied raising his middle finger toward home fans after a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants, the team's seventh straight defeat. The loss dropped the Eagles further in the NFC East as the Giants gained ground.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday flatly denied flipping off the home fans after a viral video appeared to show him raising his middle finger as he walked off the field following a seventh straight loss.

The Eagles fell 19-11 to the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 8, 2026, a defeat that extended a free fall and turned the home crowd hostile. The video showed Sirianni near the tunnel with head of security Dom DiSandro beside him.

Also read Analysis of ‘Bazooka Joe’ and the Birds, more lowlights from the Eagles-Giants broadcast on Fox

As he neared the stands, he wiggled the fingers on his hand closest to the fans and ended with his middle finger higher than the rest, though he did not lift his hand all the way for a traditional salute. Fans booed throughout, and one could be heard yelling, You go to be better than that. It was unclear if the fan meant the gesture or the team's poor play.

Advertisement

Sirianni Denies Middle Finger Incident

Asked about the incident at his media availability, Sirianni flatly denied giving the middle finger to fans. The moment spread quickly on social media, with some Instagram pages claiming he had flipped off the crowd. One widely shared reaction noted that DiSandro, known as Big Dom, would never allow such a gesture. Cameras caught the head coach raising his middle finger after the loss, according to OutKick.

The loss to the Giants was bad enough on its own. New York had not won in South Philly since 2013, and the defeat marked seven straight for an Eagles squad in free fall. Sirianni has six seasons in Philadelphia with a 94-61 overall record, a Super Bowl win in the 2024 season and another trip to the big game in 2022.

But the Eagles collapsed late last season, going 3-4 to finish 11-7 after an 8-2 start, then lost in the wild-card round to the 49ers. This year has been injury-riddled. Quarterback Jalen Hurts played just five games before being shut down, reportedly missing the remainder of the NFL season after blood clots were found in his lungs.

Eagles Struggle With Injuries

Interim starting quarterback Joe Milton had an ugly afternoon against the Giants, completing 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards with a lost fumble and seven sacks, including three by Giants rookie linebacker Arvell Reese. Sirianni has long been a loose cannon, and fans loved it when he barked at road crowds in Kansas City and Indianapolis or jawed at opposing sidelines. He even caught flak for cupping his ear at the Linc during an ugly win over Cleveland.

Advertisement

Taunting outside haters works when you are winning, but picking fights with paying hometown customers during a collapse is self-sabotage. Sirianni has said he would need to be a better actor than Joey Tribbiani to tone down his behavior. Across the field, a physical, Harbaugh-led Giants squad looks ready to take the NFC East. New York rotated J.J.

Roseman Trades Jordan Davis

McCarthy on the ground to move the chains and let Jameis Winston punch in the go-ahead score. A Giants star wideout also blasted an analyst for questioning sideline behavior during the win. In the aftermath, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hit the fire-sale button, trading defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville on Monday for first and second-round picks. Philadelphia now holds 10 selections in the top two rounds over the next three drafts.

Failing to stack up wins is one thing. Turning the home crowd into your enemy is the quickest way to get run out of town. The 19-11 defeat to the Giants was bad enough on its own, and the fallout continued into Monday as the team moved a key defensive piece.