Nick Sanchez Moves to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2027 Truck Season

Nick Sanchez will go full-time NASCAR Truck Series racing in 2027 as he joins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the No. 18 Chevrolet.

Nick Sanchez will move to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Nick Sanchez, who spent the 2026 NASCAR National Series season bouncing between several opportunities, has landed a full-time home.

Sanchez will slide behind the wheel of the No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series in 2027. According to the team, Sanchez rounds out the full-time driver roster for the organization in 2027, as he'll join Daniel Hemric and Christian Eckes as a teammate next year. Sanchez takes over the truck, which was vacated by Tyler Ankrum at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

Also read Nick Cannon Says Group Chat With Six Baby Mamas Went Off the Rails

For Sanchez, 25, this opportunity gives him a great chance to reboot his career trajectory, which stalled last season.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to join MHR and compete full time again at a high level”, Sanchez said. “I’ve always held myself to a high standard and I know the entire team is incredibly motivated and hungry for 2027. Huge thanks to Bill McAnally for putting this together, Chevrolet, and everyone involved at MHR.

Advertisement

It was a challenge to only run a limited schedule this last year, so I have a ton of energy and excitement for what’s ahead of us in February. There are a lot of great people here and the desire from everyone to win races is off the charts. ” Likewise, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing is happy to have Sanchez join its organization, which saw three of its trucks land inside the NASCAR Truck Series Chase in 2026.

“We’re ecstatic to have Nick in the fold with us”, team owner Bill McAnally said. “The raw speed and ability he brings to our group is going to elevate the entire operation. He’s going to be a great asset and teammate in our stable. He’s won at every level throughout his career, and we’re excited to see his potential grow into results next year.

” Sanchez is a two-time NASCAR Truck Series race-winning driver, and in 51 career starts, he has amassed 14 top-five finishes, 27 top-10s, and eight poles. Sanchez finished a career-best fifth in the NASCAR Truck Series championship standings in 2024, driving for the now defunct Rev Racing. Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.