Nick Saban Opposes 24-Team College Football Playoff Expansion

Nick Saban criticized the proposed 24-team College Football Playoff on the New Heights podcast, calling it a money grab and warning it would hurt conference championships and player welfare.

Nick Saban has publicly rejected the proposed expansion of the College Football Playoff to a 24-team format, calling it a financial maneuver rather than a competitive improvement.

The former Alabama head coach made the comments on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. He said there are not 24 teams in the country capable of winning a national championship. Saban questioned why the field should double from the current 12-team structure. He directly tied the motivation to increased revenue for conferences and broadcasters.

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Regret Over Conference Championship Elimination

The seven-time national champion also expressed regret over the elimination of conference championship games to make room for more playoff matchups. He called the SEC Championship Game a massive tradition and a source of pride for players, fans and schools. He noted that only two teams can play in the National Championship, but more teams can compete for conference titles. Saban argued that removing those games minimizes the regular season and the pride tied to conference dominance.

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Financial skepticism was another major part of his argument. He predicted the expanded playoff would not necessarily generate more revenue for the schools. Programs could lose more from forfeiting conference championship payouts than they would gain from an extra playoff round. Saban renewed his criticism of the CFP selection committee.

He said the current system fails to identify the best candidates and that political bias has often influenced selections. He pointed to Alabama narrowly missing the playoff field in Kalen DeBoer's first season because of automatic qualifier rules. Saban suggested the tournament would be more credible if the committee simply selected the best 12 teams. Player welfare was another critical concern.

Concerns About Player Welfare And Schedule

Saban said college athletes already play too many games and that adding more does not serve their best interests. He recalled that Alabama played 15 games on three separate occasions, a schedule he already considered excessive. A 24-team bracket would further increase the physical toll. The financial arms race in college football continues to drive spending.

Some programs are investing upwards of 45 million dollars in roster construction. Saban questioned whether the expanded playoff justifies those costs or merely rationalizes unchecked spending. Fans and critics have increasingly questioned the timing of the drastic leap in format. The move from four to 12 teams happened only a few years ago, and the jump to 24 feels like another rapid shift that prioritizes business over sport.

Saban concluded that if the goal is to include more teams, 16 would be a reasonable number that preserves the integrity of the season. He firmly believes 24 teams is too many and undermines the value of every game played. One of his strongest points centered on how many games players will now be asked to play.

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Saban Questions The Logic Of Expansion

He said giving up conference title games for an extra playoff round, where the 24th team plays the ninth, is not a good trade. Saban made a point that playing teams like Florida or Georgia while both ranked in the Top-5 at the time added to the intrigue of the regular season. He said those matchups matter and should not be sacrificed.

The debate over expansion has also led fans to sound off on the decision to move from 12 to 24 teams after only three years. Many have made clear that this type of leap is not worth the hassle that comes with it. Most of the discussion has centered on giving more teams a chance to compete for a national championship and providing conferences with justification for their spending.

But the most obvious argument remains that there are not 24 worthy teams. The real reason may be somewhere in the middle between justifying the money spent on contending for a title and what each school does to compete yearly with no guaranteed return on investment. Conference title games, which are coming, were one of the caveats that committee members seemingly had to agree on in this impending move.

Tension Between Revenue And Tradition

Saban's warnings about tradition and player health remain a significant part of the debate. As the CFP prepares for this new format, his stance highlights the growing tension between revenue generation and the traditional values of college football.