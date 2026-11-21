Nick Saban identifies three college football teams he considers more likely to win the national championship than Alabama.

Nick Saban names three teams above Alabama as college football's true national championship contendersMets offer superstar Tarik Skubal the largest pitcher contract in baseball history: reportCardinals may start their fourth QB in four weeks as Carson Beck has injury after first career startLSU's $40 million football roster may have been a mirage, according to CFB expert Josh PateFirecracker Colts owner has America in a trance today, Sophie Cunningham buys protection & CBS's Jenny Dell!

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani shows up to City Hall event on crutches thanks to soccer injury Indianapolis Colts cut NFL interception leader Daniel Jones and give starting QB job to Anthony RichardsonNFL suspension was most tolerable thing Puka Nacua has endured this week because he's now out for the seasonWoman killed near Ravens stadium same day Marlon Humphrey sent home for joke about Baltimore criminalityDetroit Pistons to host Muslim Night with El-Sayed shoutout, Gaza donations; no Christian-focused event SJSU volleyball finishes near bottom of conference as Trump admin battle, coach allegations loom over programDe Blasio touts dropping crime rates as Mamdani seeks to shutter Rikers IslandWatters: Voters already sense the bait and switchFBI, intelligence say no nefarious actors behind tech outagesTrump moves to revive Hollywood as East Coast states lure productions away from CaliforniaDanny Parkins makes his picks for Week 11, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears.

Also read Nick Saban Weighs in on CFP, Alabama's Outlook

Plus, Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the NFC North is the best division ever, and if the Los Angeles Rams are in trouble without Puka Nacua. The Detroit Lions will open the day with their traditional early afternoon matchup, hosting the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys will follow with their long-running home game in the late-afternoon window on Fox.

The third game of the day will be played at the new Highmark Stadium, where the This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

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Chad Smith, drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers, performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 16, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Detroit rapper Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, serves as the executive producers of the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day halftime show. Friday’s announcement marked the second year of their three-year deal to oversee the event. Last year’s performance featured Jack White and a surprise appearance by Eminem.

A general view of Ford Field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. Drummer Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs live on stage at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 15, 2011.

"The Goo Goo Dolls halftime performance will take place on the Bills Legends Deck, creating a unique concert experience that can be seen throughout the stadium,"in a statement. "Fans will also receive PixMob light-up bracelets at their seats, transforming the crowd into an interactive part of the show with synchronized lighting effects throughout Highmark Stadium. "