Nick Saban says Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame have 'the right stuff' in 2026, leaving his former Alabama Crimson Tide off his elite list of three teams.

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Nick Saban isn't playing favorites. The former Alabama football head coach said he is not convinced this year’s team has what it takes to make a deep run in this year'sSaban identified the teams he believes belong in a tier above the rest of the national championship hopefuls. The seven-time national championship-winning coach pointed to Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame as the teams he views as true contenders. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

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Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.because I think there's probably seven or eight teams that could win the championship, Alabama being one of them, but if you're a betting man and you say, who can run the ball, who can play good defense, and who has a good quarterback?

" Saban acknowledged that teams outside his top three could still make a run, but he believes each has a potential weakness to overcome. "You would say Georgia has that, Utah has that. Notre Dame has that. Everybody else maybe has a flaw somewhere along the way.

They might be able to overcome it, but I think those three teams have the right stuff.

" ESPN DISMISSES UTAH UTES AS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDERS DESPITE BIG WIN OVER BYU: 'THEY WON'T WIN' Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell calls a play in the huddle during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Nov. 14, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.and South Carolina. They also took Georgia down to the wire in a close loss at home.

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Since dropping games to the Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama has put together a three-game winning streak against SEC opponents. After the College Football Playoff selection committee released its third rankings earlier this week, chair Hunter Yurachek pointed to Alabama’s overall profile, including its margin of victory.

"I think it's a collection of things for Alabama," Yurachek said. "Not only the margin of wins, their SEC wins, which is close to 23 points a game, but their relative scoring defense is in the top 20, relative scoring offense is in the top five, record strength is in the top 5.

Quite honestly, when we watch them on film, when we watch their games, we really feel like they're one of the best three or four teams in the country.

"' Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell celebrates a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half of a game at Bryant Denny Stadium on September 5, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. "I feel like we're more complete as a football team and able to play anybody, anytime, anywhere," DeBoer said. "But you got to go do it. "