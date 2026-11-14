Nick Saban Makes Major Statement About Kamario Taylor’s Future with Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s decision to bring back quarterback Kamario Taylor for the 2027 season is already generating national attention, and few voices carry more we

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mississippi State’s decision to bring back quarterback Kamario Taylor for the 2027 season is already generating national attention, and few voices carry more weight in college football than Nick Saban. , explaining why the quarterback could become a program-changing player for the Bulldogs. Saban believes Taylor has the talent and character to help restore Mississippi State’s place in the college football landscape.

Also read Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor Signs $9 Million NIL Deal

While he questioned whether the increasingly expensive quarterback market is sustainable, his evaluation of Taylor andOct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhen discussing Taylor’s reported $7 million-plus agreement to return to Starkville, Saban immediately highlighted the quarterback’s potential impact beyond the field.

“For Mississippi State, Kamario Taylor is someone who can reestablish the tradition of that program,” Saban said. “I think Jeff Lebby has done a really good job there. But to have a quarterback of that caliber to make a commitment, he's going to draw other players in to come and play with him because he's that good. ” That assessment speaks to the importance of Mississippi State retaining Taylor.

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The Bulldogs are not simply bringing back a talented quarterback. They are keeping a potential centerpiece who could help attract additional talent through the transfer portal and recruiting. Taylor helped Mississippi State get off to a surprising 4-0 start in 2026 before injuries derailed his season. Before undergoing season-ending surgery, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,460 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His ability to create plays with his arm and legs made him one of the SEC's most intriguing young quarterbacks. His return gives Lebby an opportunity to build around a proven difference-maker rather than searching for another answer at the position. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Although Saban praised Taylor, he also expressed concern about the financial direction of college football.

“I don't know if that's sustainable as a model,” Saban said about players earning approximately $7 million. “I'm just hopeful that we continue to develop young people while they're in college, personally, academically and athletically. ” Saban acknowledged that the long-term effects of the changing financial landscape remain uncertain. He also pointed to the pressure young athletes face when suddenly receiving millions of dollars, including expectations from family, friends and their communities.

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“I know Kamario Taylor is a great person, made of the right stuff, and I think he'll do a great job for Mississippi State,” Saban added. Nick Saban sits at the desk at ESPN's 'College GameDay' show ahead of the Notre Dame and Miami college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectKeeping a quarterback of his caliber could help Lebby build momentum, attract more talent and give the Bulldogs a foundation for the 2027 season. Saban's comments reinforce just how important that decision could be. The former national championship coach understands the value of having an elite quarterback, and he believes Taylor can help bring other players to Starkville.

Mississippi State still has plenty of work to do before it can consistently compete with the SEC's top programs. However, retaining Taylor gives the Bulldogs something every program needs: a quarterback capable of changing expectations. If Taylor returns healthy and continues developing, Saban's prediction that he can help reestablish Mississippi State's tradition could become one of the biggest storylines in the SEC next season.

Logan Horito is a writer for On SI, covering the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a focus on performance, competition, and athlete development. A former collegiate swimmer, he brings firsthand experience from high-level athletics into his reporting, pairing on-field insight with thoughtful analysis. Logan has written for multiple sports platforms, including Hardwood Heroics and Pro Football Sports Network . His work is driven by a passion for the human element of sports and the stories that define competition.