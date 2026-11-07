Nick Saban Identifies College Football Program With Everything on the Line in Week 10

No. 9 BYU’s Big 12 title hopes and College Football Playoff standing both ride on Saturday’s Holy War at No. 3 Utah, two weeks after a double-overtime loss at U

ESPN’s College GameDay co-host and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks on set during the show. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect No. 9 BYU’s Big 12 title hopes and College Football Playoff standing both ride on Saturday’s Holy War at No. 3 Utah, two weeks after a Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, now an ESPN analyst, made the stakes clear Saturday morning on College GameDay.

“Well, I think this is a must-win for BYU, and I think it’s going to be really critical to get off to a really good start in this game,” Saban said. BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake looks on against the Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Utah is 8-0 and 5-0 in Big 12 play, while BYU is 7-1 and 4-1.

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A Utes win would put them two games ahead of the Cougars in the conference standings with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand. BYU hasn’t played like a top-10 team since that 28-24 win over the Fighting Irish. UCF piled up 463 yards in Orlando, and BYU coach Kalani Sitake took the blame afterward.

“These mistakes shouldn’t be happening midseason,” Sitake said. “ The Cougars followed with a 27-20 win over Arizona State in which they ran for 47 yards on 29 carries. Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley works the sideline against the Cincinnati Bearcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Saban pointed to the number that has defined Utah’s season.

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“Utah has outscored their opponents 89-6 in the first quarter,” Saban said. “So on the road, you really don’t want to get in there and get behind, let the crowd get into it. ” That 83-point margin leads the nation, and no team at college football’s top level has allowed fewer first-quarter points. The Utes scored touchdowns on their opening drive in each of their first six games, and they led Cincinnati 42-6 at halftime last week before winning 49-25.

Utah owns the nation’s longest active winning streak at 14 games and is 8-0 for the first time since 2010 in Utah coach Morgan Scalley’s first season. Quarterback Devon Dampier is 18-2 as the starter, and the Utes’ offense ranks eighth nationally in success rate, which measures how consistently an offense stays ahead of the chains.

Utah hasn’t beaten BYU since a 30-12 win in Provo in 2019, and the Cougars won 24-21 last October to extend their series streak to three games. BYU Cougars running back Lj Martin runs the ball against the Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect LJ Martin, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, has missed four games since a lower-body injury against TCU on Oct. 3.

He still leads the Cougars with 344 rushing yards on 7.8 yards per carry. , but ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that he’ll play. Thamel reported earlier in the week that Martin wouldn’t be at full strength if he returned, so quarterback Bear Bachmeier is still likely to carry much of the offense. BYU’s defense, which gave up 10 explosive plays at UCF, will also be without defensive end Vincent Tautua and cornerback Jonathan Kabeya against Dampier and the Utes.

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Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.