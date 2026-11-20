Nick Saban said UCLA has no reason to complain about its No. 4 College Football Playoff ranking because of its strength of schedule and lack of wins over ranked teams, though he praised the Bruins' run game and defense.

Nick Saban said UCLA has no gripe about its College Football Playoff ranking because of its strength of schedule. The Bruins are 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in the committee's Nov. 17 rankings, behind Georgia, Utah and Alabama.

UCLA stayed at No. 4 after a 22-14 win over Illinois. When asked whether UCLA has any gripe for not being ranked higher, Saban said, Well, I don't think they do. He added, I think if you take strength of schedule into it, I don't think they beat a team that's ranked in the Top 25. But UCLA did beat Oregon 17-15 on Oct. 10, when Oregon was ranked No. 13.

Also read No. 4 UCLA’s wide receivers build a foundation brick by brick

Oregon is currently No. 13 in the CFP Rankings. Saban also praised UCLA's style. I do like the way UCLA plays, Saban said. They can run the ball and they play good defense.

Advertisement

Saban Praises Bruins Defense

He said that travels well and called the Bruins a pretty consistent team. I like the competitive character of this team, Saban said. Saban then raised questions about how UCLA would handle a strong opponent. How are you gonna do when you play somebody that's really good?

How much is it gonna affect your quarterback if you can't run the ball? Those are all questions you're only gonna be able to answer when you play someone that's really good on defense, he said. The Bruins opened at No. 8 in the committee's rankings and climbed to No. 4 the following week after improving to 9-0. At 10-0, UCLA shares the best record in the top four with No. 2 Utah.

Georgia is 9-1, and Alabama is 8-2. Texas moved up to No. 5 this week, just behind the Bruins. The gap between fourth and fifth matters. The top four seeds in the 12-team playoff receive first-round byes, so holding that position through Selection Day would send UCLA directly to the quarterfinals.

UCLA Faces Key Final Games

UCLA takes a 7-0 Big Ten record to Michigan on Saturday, then hosts No. 18 USC on Nov. 28. The Bruins are already 4-0 on the road, but a trip to Ann Arbor followed by a rivalry game against a ranked opponent gives the committee two more chances to evaluate them before the postseason. Those games also offer a chance to see the traits Saban singled out under late-season pressure.

Advertisement

If UCLA can keep moving the chains on the ground and lean on its defense in tight games, it can strengthen its case for a first-round bye while making the case that it can win once it gets there. A team that can run the ball when it needs to protect a lead and get stops when its offense stalls gives opponents fewer ways to take control of a game.

Top Four Seed Remains Central

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney spoke to reporters after an NCAA college football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. Saban's comments were shared in a clip by The Pat McAfee Show on X. The rankings and schedule remain central to UCLA's path as it tries to hold a top-four seed.