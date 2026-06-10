Nick Reiner Seeks Trust Funds for Legal Defense in Parents' Murder Case

Nick Reiner, son of Rob and Michele Reiner, petitions court to access over $1.5 million trust to pay for his defense against capital murder charges, citing presumption of innocence and urgent need for legal representation.

Nick Reiner , the 30-year-old son of renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, has petitioned a Los Angeles probate court to release funds from a trust established by his parents shortly after his birth in 1993.

The funds, totaling over $1.5 million, are sought to finance his legal defense against two counts of capital murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents, who were found dead in their Brentwood home in December. Reiner has been held without bail since his arrest and has pleaded not guilty, represented by a public defender.

His attorneys argue that he is the sole beneficiary of the trust and that the funds are essential for hiring private counsel and covering basic needs while incarcerated. According to the petition, Reiner initially retained private attorney Alan Jackson, who withdrew from the case in January after assurances of payment from Reiner's siblings and a family representative fell through. The petition states that Reiner still wishes to retain Jackson, who remains willing to represent him if funds are made available.

However, the trustee, Paul Kanin, has refused to release the funds due to concerns about Reiner's capacity to make sound decisions and protect his own interests. Reiner has offered to have legal fees paid directly to Jackson's firm and seeks modest sums for jail commissary deposits. The case has drawn attention to the intersection of criminal proceedings and estate law. Under California's slayer statute, Reiner would be barred from inheriting if convicted of murdering his parents.

The petition emphasizes his presumption of innocence and argues that withholding trust funds jeopardizes his defense. A new trustee, Jodi Montgomery, has been appointed and is evaluating how to best assist Reiner while preserving funds for his long-term benefit. Reiner's legal team contends that withholding funds is unjustified, as no use of his assets could be more critical than legal fees and basic support during incarceration.

The petition does not address the larger Reiner family trusts, which will not be disbursed until after the criminal case resolves





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Nick Reiner Trust Funds Legal Defense Capital Murder Slayer Statute

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