Nick Reiner Demands Access to $1.5 Million Trust Fund After Parents' Murders

Nick Reiner, the son of director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, is seeking access to a $1.5 million trust fund that was established for his individual benefit prior to their deaths. The trust was set up with the intention of distributing half of the money outright when Nick turned 30 and the remainder upon turning 35. However, Nick alleged he was never given the first installment and the petition claims that there have been 'months of repeated inquiries' to the current trustee for the money.

The petition was filed in court on Monday, June 8, and states that Rob and Michele Reiner established a 'smaller, separate trust for his individual benefit' prior to their deaths.

Half of the money was set to be distributed 'outright' when Nick Reiner turned 30, and he would receive the remainder upon turning 35. Nick Reiner, 32, alleged he was never given the first installment and the petition claims that there have been 'months of repeated inquiries' to the current trustee for the money. Nick Reiner is demanding access to his $1.5 million trust fund as he awaits trial for the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Us Weekly can confirm that a petition was filed in court on Monday, June 8, regarding Nick obtaining the money. The documents, obtained by Us, state that Rob and Michele Reiner established a 'This request puts the trustee in a really difficult position, because really the situation is sitting at the intersection of trust law, and then we’ve got the California slayer rule that’s implicated now.





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Trust Law California Slayer Rule Murder Trust Fund Legal Expenses Commissary Account Basic Necessities Incarcerated Legal Counsel Perverse Outcome Schizophrenia Trust Distribution Not Guilty Plea Murder Charges Trust Assets Competency Criminal Intent Trustee Outright Distribution Remainder Distribution Trust Law California Slayer Rule Trust Fund Legal Expenses Commissary Account Basic Necessities Incarcerated Legal Counsel Perverse Outcome Schizophrenia Trust Distribution Not Guilty Plea Murder Charges Trust Assets Competency Criminal Intent Trustee Outright Distribution Remainder Distribution

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