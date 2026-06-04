Nick Madrigal, Wade Meckler lead Angels’ 16-hit explosion against Rockies

Madrigal and Meckler have four hits apiece as the Angels equal their season-high in hits, including seven with runners in scoring position, and rout the Rockies, 11-4.

ANAHEIM — This wasn’t the lineup that you would expect to produce one of the Angels’ best offensive games of the season. Powered by four hits apiece from Nick Madrigal and Wade Meckler, the Angels snapped their three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Only four players from the Opening Day lineup were starting on Wednesday. Four of the replacements – Madrigal, Meckler, Donovan Walton and José Siri – were not even on the 40-man roster two weeks ago. They combined for 10 hits, with Walton and Siri collecting one apiece. Ironically, the only starters on Wednesday who didn’t have hits were Mike Trout and Jorge Soler, and they each walked.

Soler left the game with left hip irritation in the fifth inning. Trout was one of two players who barely missed a home run. He and Oswald Peraza were each robbed of homers by leaping Rockies outfielders. Vaughn Grissom was the only one to get a ball over the fence, with a two-run homer, his fourth of the season.the Angels have tried to implement over the past two weeks..

Since then, they’ve hit .263 with a 21% strikeout rate. The explosion started in the second inning, with four consecutive hits from Walton, Madrigal, Siri and Logan O’Hoppe. By the time the inning ended, the Angels had scored six runs on six hits. Grissom’s homer in the fourth added two more.

Jo Adell, who was out of the starting lineup for the first time all season, came off the bench to replace Soler, and he delivered an RBI single in the fifth. Peraza and Madrigal drove in runs in the sixth. The Angels had seven hits with runners in scoring position, a season high. Their 16 hits equaled a season high.

All the run support was overdue for Walbert Ureña, who had just two victories because the hitters hadn’t done much in his starts. Ureña began the game with three hitless innings. He gave up a pair of homers in the fourth and fifth innings, leading to all three runs. The home runs were two of the three hits he allowed.

Ureña finished strong, with a perfect sixth inning that ended with his seventh strikeout on his career-high 99th pitch. Ureña has become the Angels’ most consistent starter. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts. He has a 2.68 ERA.





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