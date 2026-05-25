Nick Jonas shares emotional connection to The Lion King movie as a father

Nick Jonas discusses his emotional response to The Lion King movie during an interview in New York City, mentioning that there are two scenes in the movie that hit him hard as a father. He also talks about watching movies with his daughter and reliving his own childhood experiences.

The pop star Nick Jonas joins co-star Paul Rudd and director John Carney for an interview in New York City, where he shares his emotional response to The Lion King movie.

Jonas talks about how revisiting childhood stories with his daughter has been a meaningful bonding experience for him as a father. Jonas mentions that there are two scenes in The Lion King that hit him hard as a father and expresses his emotional connection to the movie. He also talks about watching movies with his daughter and reliving his own childhood experiences





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nick Jonas Paul Rudd John Carney The Lion King Movie Emotional Response Childhood Stories Bonding Experience Father And Daughter Reliving Childhood Experiences Watching Movies With Daughter Movies The Lion King Movie Animated Film Powerful Stuff Family That Aspect

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres' Nick Castellanos Reacts to Getting Removed Late in GamesPadres All-Star Nick Castellanos weighed in on himself getting removed late in games for San Diego.

Read more »

What Jonas Valanciunas Said About His Future With the NuggetsAmong the notable decisions the Denver Nuggets have facing them this offseason, one of those will be circling around the future of veteran big man Jonas Valanci

Read more »

Nick Martinez Continues Historic Start to Season Against YankeesThe Tampa Bay Rays didn’t receive much positive feedback when it was announced that they had signed veteran pitcher Nick Martinez to a one-year, $13 million dea

Read more »

New warning signs posted at La Jolla Cove for sea lion pupping seasonNew warning signs posted at La Jolla Cove for sea lion pupping season. The City of San Diego launches a stronger safety campaign about federal law.

Read more »