Nick Jonas Recalls Flying Scare During Las Vegas Trip with Glen Powell

Nearly a decade ago, Nick Jonas and Glen Powell experienced a frightening flight when the plane they were taking had an issue with power shortly after takeoff. Jonas recalled the moment, expressing how it brought him and Powell closer together and changed his perspective on the incident.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the singer recalled the frightening incident, where Nick Jonas and Glen Powell were in Las Vegas with several other friends.

The plane experienced a power issue shortly after takeoff, and Jonas, referring to Glen Powell's involvement in flight training, said 'Had this happened a couple weeks ago, different story.

' Fortunately, the flight landed safely, with one of the pilots visibly emotional. Jonas also mentioned the flight attendants' concern during the ordeal. The incident brought Jonas and Powell closer together, and both stars stay busy with their upcoming projects. Jonas recently appeared in Power Ballad with Paul Rudd and is preparing for Jumanji: Open World, while Powell will star in The Great Beyond.

Both will have their releases later this year. Ps. Another article about the latest updates in the world of professional wrestling, movies, and TV shows. Also, a mention about a popular sci-fi action movie starring Kate Winslet and a black comedy movie featuring Glen Powell coming to HBO Max soon





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Celebrity News Travel & Lifestyle Nick Jonas Glen Powell Las Vegas Flying Scare Trouble With Power Flight Incident Plane Friendship Friend His Perspective One Of Them Crying

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