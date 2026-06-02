Nick Jonas' Inspirational Music Collaboration after Receiving Mixed Reviews for Coachella Set

Nick Jonas opened up about his faith-centric songs and collaborative work with Lake, discussing the inspiration behind his music and using the conversation around love, empathy, and compassion to inspire others. He shared his experience with his 3-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, being his No. 1 fan at a Broadway conquest. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber received mixed reviews for his Coachella set but expressed his confidence in vibing and enjoying where he is now. He took on a big stage to inspire compassion and empathy, much like Nick

'I think that more and more people are getting in touch with their faith because of how messed up things are in the world,' Jonas, 33, shared on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of the iHeartRadio '!

' podcast. 'Becoming a father really shaped things for me and made me want to dig deep and talk about the central theme of song, which is that there is a plan for your life and you don't have to be a person that believes in Jesus and God to understand that there's some plan in place.

' 'I was really inspired to say, 'How can I put this feeling that I know my life is in good hands into a song? ' Jonas said. 'It's the beautiful thing about collaboration is that two very different walks of life - different experiences - can come together to do something that has real impact and is based in both biblical truth but also just the main truth, which is love.





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Nick Jonas Faith-Centric Songs Collaboration With Lake Inspiration For Music Plan For Life Love Empathy Compassion Broadway Conquest Malti Marie Bieber Jesus Christ Healing Prayer Coachella Set

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