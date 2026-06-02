Nick Herbig Had Perfect Message Right Before Signing Steelers Deal

PITTSBURGH -- Nick Herbig will wear black and gold for at least the next five years after signing a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-ye

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images PITTSBURGH -- Nick Herbig will wear black and gold for at least the next five years after signing a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbig sat out during the team's first day of mandatory minicamp, "holding in" and remaining a part of the group without actually going through drills. After practice ended, the 24-year-old edge rusher spoke with the media, addressing his contract situation and his thoughts on the matter.

He didn't say much, making it known that he was out there on the field with his teammates and that he wasn't overly worried about the business side of the things but wanted to make sure he was doing as much as he could on the football side.

"It's my desire to be a Steeler for life," Herbig said, replying to Gerry Dulac about his hopes with negotiations. Talk about timing. Only hours later, Herbig signed a deal that averages $25 million per season with $42 million in guaranteed money. He now makes more than his running mate Alex Highsmith and locks himself in as the future of the edge rusher position.

With Herbig's new deal, the Steelers begin to move toward the future. Right now, there aren't high expectations that they'llFor now, it just means the Steelers are prepared for the next chapter. They believe their trio is the best in the NFL and will perform like it, which makes their defense dangerous. Signing Herbig to an extension was because they feel he's the next superstar on the outside, and will eventually replace Watt as that key piece.

A contract that they feel will look cheap before it's over and sets them up for a lot of success now and in the future. Which made it a no brainer to make Herbig a "Steeler for life," with his new deal. Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen! Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019.

A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.





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