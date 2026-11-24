The Rams and Packers meet in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix, as Matthew Stafford's squad rides a four-game win streak to 6-4.

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The Rams, led by reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford at quarterback, have hit their stride with a four-game win streak to move to 6-4. However, injuries remain a key issue with this squad that was dubbed a"super team" before the start of the season. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Rams Took Different Approach to Bye Week Than Packers Ahead of Critical Matchup

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The Packers own the same record as the Rams, but in a loaded NFC North, they sit last in the division despite their playoff hopes being much alive.

, who will be a part of Netflix’s star-studded NFL crew for this game, can’t wait to analyze it for the broadcast’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

"It’s fun because it’s Michael Irvin, Clay Matthews, Elle Duncan. I think the biggest thing is it challenges me, because this is something I haven’t done a lot of. But having Michael and Elle to help Clay and I out was amazing in Australia," Foles told OutKick earlier this month, referencing Netflix’s coverage in Australia to begin the NFL’s international games this season.

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"Then, just the nerves. I do think you get nervous because it’s like, ‘Man, this feels like gameday. ’ But you’re not going out there executing plays. You’re just trying to execute thoughts with well-rounded speech.

…It’s a lot of fun. What’s great is it’s a great balance for me, being a father of three, coaching all their sports, being here is a priority. Having the ability to work with a team for four primetime games was a perfect thing for me to decide to do. They’ve made it a lot of fun.

When Foles looks at this matchup, he starts with the Rams, whom he chose to lose in Australia and got that right in Week 1. Since that opener, the Rams have had shaky moments, including a shocking home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

But since that loss, the Rams have won four straight games, all while battling injuries to key players like wide receiversand Puka Nacua, the latter of whom is likely out for the remainder of the season, cornerback Jaylen Watson and others.

"They started navigating these waters and trending in the right direction at the right time. I think the biggest thing is availability with injuries," Foles added. On the other sideline, the Packers also had that shaky start to the season, but they’ve been playing well after hitting their own stride. Quarterback Jordan Love is among the best in the game right now, utilizing receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden primarily to move the ball amid run-offense struggles.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers warms up before an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. , on Oct. 18, 2026.

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"The NFC North is outstanding, just the best division in football thus far this season," Foles said. "The Packers, early in the season it was like, ‘What the heck? ’ Going into the season, Matt LaFleur sort of in the hot seat because he’s barely making it into the playoffs every single year, feels like they’re underperforming.

Then, when the season starts, you’re like, ‘Man, this could be it. ’ "Then, all of a sudden, the turnaround happens. They’ve reshuffled the offensive line Jordan Love getting hit all the time. It’s tough as a quarterback when you don’t have time to throw it, I don’t care who you are, it’s tough.

But he was still staying in there delivering the ball and now they sort of find that offensive line, giving him more protection, and he’s just unleashing it. Doing an amazing job.

" And finally, Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons will make his season debut on Wednesday after tearing his left ACL and meniscus in Week 15 last season. "Getting Micah Parsons back is going to be huge," Foles explained. "That will be a shot in the arm that they need. Just having him out there, will he be 100%?

It will be hard after an injury like that in the middle of the season to be 100%, because guys have been playing. But needless to say, having him back out there is going to be at the right time to really make a fun in this loaded NFC North.

" Elle Duncan, Clay Matthews, Nick Foles and Michael Irvin attend the Netflix Tailgate in the MCG precinct before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sept. 11, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. With Parsons back, and the combination of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald expected to be rushing after Love, this game has the stars on both sides of the ball to set the bar high for a Thanksgiving filled with great matchups.

It also wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving game without a halftime show, as U2 will celebrate 50 years together from the 50-yard line, as they perform alongside with special guests during this new NFL holiday tradition.