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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. To celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary, the singer has shared a performance at Manchester’s International II, including covers of Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell.

Four decades later, the band just released previously unseen live VHS footage from a performance at Manchester’s International II to celebrate the record’s anniversary. The entire concert is now on YouTube, providing a true glimpse into eighties rock—all leather, cigarette smoke, and sweat as Cave writhes around the stage as if possessed. The band’s lineup at that time included Mick Harvey, Blixa Bargeld, Thomas Wydler, Kid Congo Powers, and Roland Wolf.

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They sail through a tight setlist of some of their most beloved tracks, including “From Her to Eternity,” “Your Funeral My Trial,” “Stranger Than Kindness,” “She Fell Away,” “Long Time Man,” and “Knocking on Joe. ”.

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So it comes as no surprise that the footage includes performances of John Lee Hooker’s “I’m Gonna Kill That Woman,” Jimmy Webb’s “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” , and “Wanted Man,” written by Bob Dylan for Johnny Cash. The recording not only captures a long-gone era of The Bad Seeds , but serves as a glimpse into a version of Britain that no longer exists—Margaret Thatcher was still ruling with an iron fist then, after all.

International 2, which was owned by Stone Roses manager Gareth Evans, was once an integral part of Manchester’s musical identity, alongside the likes of the Hacienda. Eventually, though, it went the way of many of the country’s music venues, closing in 1992 before being demolished for redevelopment. It’s now a gated apartment building complex.