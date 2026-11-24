A California judge ruled that Nick Carter must face trial in Rachel Scharf Schuman's sexual battery lawsuit, rejecting his motion to dismiss based on statute of limitations defenses. The decision opens the path for a jury to weigh conflicting evidence regarding the allegations.

A California judge has ruled that the statute of limitations for sexual assault claims against Nick Carter has been effectively revived, allowing the singer to proceed to trial with accuser Rachel Scharf Schuman . The decision by Judge Lisa K. Sepe-Wiesenfeld in Los Angeles effectively dismantles Carter's primary legal defense, which argued that his past actions were barred from legal scrutiny due to the passage of time. This ruling ensures that the dispute over whether Carter committed sexual battery against Schuman will now be decided by a jury rather than being dismissed on procedural grounds. The case highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding sexual assault litigation in the state, particularly concerning newly enacted legislation designed to provide avenues for survivors whose previous claims had expired.

Judge Overrules Defense Motion on Statute Limits

Judge Lisa K. Sepe-Wiesenfeld ruled that the second law, known as the Justice for Survivors of Sexual Assault Act , passed last year, successfully applies to Schuman's case. The judge stated that the individual claim against defendant Nick Carter for sexual battery is proper irrespective of the existence of a cover up. She wrote that defendants cannot prevail on summary adjudication merely by attacking the cover-up allegations. Carter's legal team had previously argued that Schuman's case had a fatal defect because she failed to allege the right kind of cover-up, which meant it was not eligible for the previous California 2023 claim revival window. The previous window was established under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act , which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for otherwise-expired sex assault claims. However, that law required allegations that some business entity had conspired to cover up a prior sexual assault by the same perpetrator. The new legislation removed that stricter requirement, opening another two-year window for sexual assault claims with looser cover-up requirements. This legal shift provided the necessary mechanism for Schuman to bring her case back to court.

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Conflicting Evidence Requires Jury Determination

The central question at this stage is merely whether there is enough conflicting evidence in the case to go to a jury. Judge Sepe-Wiesenfeld believes the answer is yes, since Schuman has said that Carter assaulted her, while the singer said it never happened. There is a conflict in the evidence presented as to whether a sexual assault of Plaintiff occurred. The judge's ruling reflects the existence of substantial factual disputes that must be resolved by a jury. This means that the credibility of the parties and the weight of the testimony will be left to the fact-finders in the courtroom. The defense cannot simply argue that the law bars the suit; they must now prepare to defend against the substantive allegations in a trial setting. This development significantly alters the trajectory of the litigation, moving it from a procedural battle over timelines to a substantive battle over facts and memory. The court's decision underscores that where factual disputes exist, particularly in cases involving personal injury and assault, summary judgment is generally inappropriate.

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Additional Testimony and Co-Plaintiffs Involved

The evidence now available for the jury includes sworn testimony from significant witnesses in Nick Carter 's inner circle. Among the evidence before the Court is sworn testimony from Carter's own sister, who testified he had sex with a 15-year-old. This testimony adds a layer of personal connection to the allegations that the defense must address. Furthermore, the record includes testimony from his best friend at the time, describing repeated episodes of extreme alcohol consumption. This friend described Carter drinking an entire bottle of tequila at a time and forcing himself to vomit afterward. This context is relevant as it provides insight into the environment and behavior surrounding the alleged assault. The defense must now contend with this sworn testimony in addition to Schuman's allegations. The presence of such specific and damaging witness accounts strengthens the plaintiff's position that there are genuine issues of material fact for a jury to consider. The defense cannot dismiss these accounts as irrelevant or inadmissible at this summary stage. The jury will decide what weight to give that evidence, as stated by the judge. This indicates that the legal threshold for proceeding to trial has been met, and the matter is now in the hands of the public.

Broader Legal Context and Upcoming Trials

This ruling impacts not only Rachel Scharf Schuman but also other accusers who have come forward against the singer. The lawsuit includes public accusations in addition to Schuman: Shannon Ruth , Ashley Repp and Laura Penly . The legal precedent set here may influence how these other claims are handled or whether they too can be revived under the new statutory windows. Nick Carter is currently scheduled to go to trial on those claims next August in Las Vegas . This upcoming trial date adds urgency to the current proceedings in Los Angeles. The simultaneous handling of multiple cases against the singer suggests a coordinated legal strategy by the accusers. The outcome of the Schuman case in California could have ripple effects on the Las Vegas trial and the broader public perception of the singer. Legal experts note that the Justice for Survivors of Sexual Assault Act represents a significant shift in California's approach to historical sexual abuse cases. By relaxing the cover-up requirements, the state has acknowledged that survivors often face barriers in proving corporate complicity. This ruling validates the legislative intent to provide access to courts for survivors regardless of the complexity of proving a cover-up conspiracy. The case serves as a high-profile test of these new legal provisions. It demonstrates how recent legislative changes can reopen closed chapters in high-profile celebrity legal disputes. The upcoming jury trial will be closely watched by legal scholars and the public alike. The singer's ability to defend against these sworn allegations will be tested in front of a jury of peers. The result may set important precedents for how similar cases are litigated in the future.