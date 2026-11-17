Twelve-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon appear in a new Netflix trailer, offering candid commentary on their parents' split. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since their divorce.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are set to share their perspective on their family's complex history in an upcoming Netflix reality series. The pair recently made headlines after appearing in a trailer released on Tuesday, November 17, where they offered candid and somewhat provocative commentary regarding their parents' divorce and subsequent relationship with their father.

Trailer Moments Spark Public Discussion

In a specific scene captured within the promotional material, Monroe Cannon addressed her father directly while seated in a car. She remarked, "Maybe if you didn't have all these kids, you would have been back together." This statement directly references the fact that Nick Cannon has since welcomed 10 additional children with five different women, bringing his total number of offspring to 12. The trailer highlights the twins' willingness to speak openly about the dynamics of their blended family structure.

Also read Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins Make Rare Comments About Dad's 12 Kids

Carey Confirms Amicable Co-parenting Arrangement

Despite the sharp remarks from the trailer, Mariah Carey has publicly emphasized the stability of her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband. In a Harper's Bazaar profile published on Tuesday, July 29, the singer provided a rare update on how they manage raising their children together. Carey stated, "They spend time with him, and they have a good time... They spend time with me, and they have a good time." Her comments underscore a commitment to prioritizing the well-being of Moroccan and Monroe above personal differences.

A History of Connection and Divorce

The relationship between Carey and Cannon has been a subject of public interest since they met at the Teen Choice Awards in 2005. The couple reconnected in 2008 on the set of Carey's music video for the song "Bye Bye." They married in April 2009 after only six weeks of dating and welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in April 2011. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016, agreeing to joint custody of the twins while allowing both parents to move forward with their personal lives.

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Nick Cannon Reflects on Marriage and Growth

Nick Cannon has spoken about the lessons he learned from his marriage to Carey, describing her as his "greatest friend and his greatest teacher all at the same time." He noted that the marriage showed him aspects of the world he had never seen before. Since the divorce, Cannon has maintained close communication with Carey, stating that they talk almost every day or every other day, specifically regarding the children. He emphasized their ability to move on and be amicable while striving to be the best parents possible.

Future of the Netflix Series and Family Dynamics

The upcoming Netflix series will likely explore the nuances of having a large, blended family in the public eye. With the twins now 12 years old, they are old enough to reflect on their childhood and the unique circumstances of their upbringing. The show promises to delve deeper into the relationships between the 12 siblings and their parents, offering viewers a glimpse into a family that has navigated fame, divorce, and expansion in a highly visible manner.