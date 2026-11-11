Nick Cannon Says Group Chat With Six Mothers Went Off the Rails

Nick Cannon says a group chat with the six mothers of his children for holiday planning went off the rails, while Bre Tiesi describes co-parenting challenges.

Nick Cannon, who has said he has 12 children with six different women, has admitted that a group chat he set up for the mothers of his children did not work out as planned. Asked during a Monday, November 9, sitdown whether putting all six mothers in one group chat to figure out Thanksgiving logistics was on par or off the rails, Cannon made a face before admitting he had tried it and that it definitely went off the rails.

The comments were part of a broader pattern of Cannon discussing his large family in public. His co-parenting arrangements have drawn attention for years, and his remarks about the mothers of his children have often focused on how difficult it is to keep everyone included, organized and comfortable at the same time.

Also read Nick Cannon Defends Mariah Carey Amid Eminem Feud Renewal at ESSENCE Festival

Nick Cannon Group Chat Plan Backfired on Mother's Day

Nick Cannon's effort to show appreciation to each mother of his children on Mother's Day also ran into trouble. During the Monday, May 15, episode of his radio show, The Daily Cannon, the Masked Singer host said he wrote personalized cards for the six women with whom he shares children.

On the same program, Cannon said that everybody has their own life, but that putting all of them together in a group chat was not the best idea. His comments suggested that the gesture meant to bring the mothers together did not fully achieve that goal, and he framed the experience as a lesson in how complicated coordinating a family of this size can be.

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Bre Tiesi Describes Challenges of Co-Parenting

Bre Tiesi, the Selling Sunset star who is 35, has also spoken openly about how hard it can be to co-parent with the other mothers of Nick Cannon's children. In an interview with the E! show Hot Goss, hosted by Eyal Booker and Lonnie Marts II and published on Thursday, September 17, Tiesi said there is no we and that the group does not balance anything.

Tiesi's comments stood in contrast to the way Cannon has described his relationship with her. Cannon said that Tiesi probably understands him the most out of the women, and he described their bond as a safe haven. He said they call each other twin flames because she accepts all of his flaws and he accepts everything she is.

Mariah Carey and Family Bonds Remain Central

Cannon has also spoken about his past relationship with Mariah Carey, to whom he was married for six years. In his September cover story, he said Carey was his greatest friend and greatest teacher at the same time, and that she showed him aspects of the world he had never seen before.

Cannon has a distinct relationship with each of his children and their mothers. He became a first-time parent in 2011, when he and Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, who are now 15. He also shares sons Golden, 9, and Rise, 4, and daughter Powerful, 5, with model Bell, who is 29. With De La Rosa, who is 36, he shares twin boys Zion and Zillion, 5, and daughter Beautiful, 3.

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Cannon and the actor Scott, who is 33, welcomed a son named Zen in 2021. Zen died at 5 months old from a rare form of brain cancer. Cannon and Scott also share a daughter, Halo, who is 3.

Cannon's recent comments came during a Thursday, June 19, appearance on Bobbi Althoff's Really Good podcast, where he was asked to name all of his children. He was able to list 10 of his 12 children, whom he shares with six different women. He described the experience as an open and vulnerable conversation, given the unorthodox setting of his family life.