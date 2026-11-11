Nick Cannon Says Group Chat With Six Baby Mamas Went Off the Rails

Nick Cannon told Maury Povich that a group chat with six mothers of his children to plan Thanksgiving went off the rails, and he says the women are civil with one another.

Nick Cannon revealed on Maury Povich's podcast, On Par with Maury Povich, that a group chat with the mothers of his children was not the best idea. Cannon, 46, made the admission during the show's On Par or Off the Rails segment, when Povich, 87, asked him whether putting all six of his children's mothers in one group chat to plan Thanksgiving was on par or off the rails. The conversation was part of a Monday episode of the podcast.

Cannon said the group thread, which included Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole, went off the rails. The Wild 'n Out host scoffed and shook his head before revealing that he had already tried it. He described the experience as off the rails and too wild for TV.

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How the Group Thread Unfolded on Povich's Show

Cannon said the group chat was an attempt to coordinate the holiday among the women who are mothers to his children. He told Povich that the thread quickly became chaotic, and he described the outcome as a result he would not repeat.

Povich followed up by asking whether the six women get along. Cannon laughed and responded by asking how Povich defined get along. He stopped short of saying the women get along, but he clarified that everyone is civil with one another. He added that everybody has their own life, which he offered as his explanation for how the group operates.

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Cannon has previously said that the mothers of his children do not have to get along. His remarks on Povich's podcast reflected the same view, with the focus on basic civility rather than friendship. The exchange offered a rare look at how he manages co-parenting relationships across multiple households.

Cannon Addresses Family Life and Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

Cannon also teased his upcoming Netflix docuseries, which is set to premiere later this year. The show's release date was not given on the podcast, but Cannon used the conversation to preview the personal side of his life that the series will explore.

When Povich asked whether any of his baby mamas complained that he spends more time with some of them than others, Cannon said that he does not keep secrets. He added, in his words, that the women know how he moves and that he multitasks.

Bre Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with Cannon, has also spoken publicly about future children. She recently said she might be out if Cannon ever fathers more children, signaling that the question of expanding the family is a source of tension in their relationship.

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Family Members Named in the Conversation

Cannon welcomed his first children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with his former wife, Mariah Carey, in 2011. He shares three children, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise, with Brittany Bell. He is also the father of twin sons Zion and Zillion and a daughter, Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon shares daughter Halo and son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Zen died from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021. The family details underscore why the group thread drew attention, since the six mothers collectively represent 12 of Cannon's children, according to the podcast.