Nick Cannon's 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, make a rare appearance in a reality show trailer, addressing their father's extensive family and past marriage to Mariah Carey. The trailer highlights Cannon's reflections on his ego, his desire for his 12 children to bond, and his ongoing amicable co-parenting relationship with Carey.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins have entered the chat to discuss their father’s 12 children. , 15-year-old Moroccan and Monroe make a rare appearance and weigh in on their father’s relationships and children.

“If you didn’t have all these kids, you would’ve been back together,” Monroe tells her father at one point in the car, referring to Carey. Meanwhile, at one point during the trailer, Cannon says in a voiceover that “my ego drove me away from Mariah. ” Cannon and Carey, who is noticeably absent from the reality show’s trailer, were first linked together in 2008 when Cannon starred in Carey’s “Bye Bye” music video and got married that May.

Also read Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins Make Rare Comments About Dad's 12 Kids

They welcomed Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. They separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.since 2011, starting with Monroe and Moroccan. He shares sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell. Cannon and former radio personality Abby De La Rosa are parents to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

Model Bre Tiesi and Cannon share son Legendary Love. Cannon is also father to daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Alyssa Scott and Cannon are parents to son Zen, who died in December 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie. , Cannon says, “I want my children to have relationships with one another,” adding that he wants everyone to get along.about where he and the elusive chanteuse stand now.

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“We were able to, kind of, move on and be amicable and be the best parents we can,” he said in September. “And, like, to this day, man, we talk almost every day or every other day or, you know, just specifically just about the kids. ”“What I learned most from her is how to hold on to what’s true and create your own spaces, without letting outside energy infiltrate.

I’ve never seen somebody operate on their own frequency, and it’s always so positive,” he said. Per an official synopsis, the father of 12 is “pulling back the curtain like never before. This series dives deep past the headlines and inside his intricate world: 12 kids, six different moms, a booming career and ongoing health battles.

See how he navigates his wild, blended family with humor, vulnerability and a genuine commitment to the Cannon family name, with all the heartfelt drama along the way. It’s glamorous, messy and surprisingly relatable. This is fatherhood, fame and family, where nothing is scripted and nothing is off limits. ”