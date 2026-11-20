Nick Cannon discusses his lupus diagnosis, crediting ex-wife Mariah Carey for her critical support. He details his daily health routine and shares his philosophy on staying young at heart.

Nick Cannon has revealed that his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, served as his primary caregiver during his initial diagnosis of lupus, a life-threatening autoimmune disease. The television personality and music executive shared these personal details during a recent episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, offering fans a glimpse into the intense support system that helped him manage his condition.

Mariah Carey's Critical Support During Diagnosis

Cannon, currently 42 years old, described Carey as his "rock" when he first received the diagnosis, emphasizing that her dedication was likely the reason he is still alive today. "She was my rock, man," Cannon stated on the podcast, adding that he probably would not be here without her intervention. His comments highlight the deep bond between the two celebrities, even after their highly publicized divorce, showing that their relationship evolved into one of profound mutual respect and care during a health crisis.

Also read Nick Cannon Addresses Mariah Carey Twins Comments On Siblings

The diagnosis of lupus marked a turning point in Cannon's life, forcing him to confront a chronic illness that can cause severe inflammation affecting multiple organs. The disease impacts joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, the brain, heart, and lungs, making early detection and management vital for survival. Cannon's reliance on Carey during this vulnerable period underscores the severity of the condition and the emotional toll it takes on patients and their loved ones alike.

Strict Daily Regimen to Manage Autoimmune Disease

Today, Cannon approaches his lupus diagnosis with a pragmatic mindset, viewing it as a necessary part of his life that keeps him disciplined. He explained that the initial shock of being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease has faded, replaced by a routine dedicated to longevity. "It is a part of my life. It keeps me in check," he noted, indicating that the condition serves as a motivator rather than a barrier to his active lifestyle.

Advertisement

To maintain his health, Cannon adheres to a rigorous daily schedule that includes eating correctly, getting adequate rest, and exercising twice a day. He views this strict regimen as a "blessing in disguise," noting that it forces him to prioritize his physical well-being over leisure. This disciplined approach has become non-negotiable for the father of 12, who understands that consistency is key to managing the symptoms of lupus and preventing flare-ups.

Philosophy on Aging and Staying Young at Heart

Despite the physical demands of his health routine, Cannon has no intention of slowing down his energetic lifestyle. He rejects the traditional notion that adulthood, typically associated with ages 35 or 45, requires a cessation of fun and whimsy. The entertainer admits to still having ADHD and behaving playfully, joking that he is waiting for adulthood to "kick in" around the age of 50.

Cannon believes that maintaining a youthful spirit is essential for a fulfilling life. "To be forever young, that's the key. That's what life's all about," he shared, encouraging others to keep pursuing opportunities until the very end. He describes himself as built for the challenge of living life to the fullest, emphasizing that his energy and drive remain undiminished despite his health struggles.

Overcoming Uncertainty with Research and Community

When Cannon was first diagnosed in 2016, he and his family faced significant uncertainty and confusion about the nature of lupus. "When you hear the words 'autoimmune disease' or 'lupus,' it's like, 'Whoa, what is that?'" he recalled, mirroring the initial shock experienced by his close circle. However, he learned that the disease is manageable with the right knowledge and support network.

Advertisement

Cannon emphasizes that proper research and a strong support system are crucial for overcoming the challenges of an autoimmune diagnosis. He encourages others facing similar health issues to seek information and lean on their communities. His journey from initial fear to empowered management serves as an inspiration for those navigating chronic illness, demonstrating that with dedication and the right resources, individuals can thrive despite their conditions.