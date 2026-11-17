Nick Cannon stars in the new Netflix docuseries Raising the Cannons, premiering December 18, offering an exclusive look at raising twelve children with six different mothers.

Nick Cannon prepares to unveil the complex dynamics of his personal life through the new eight-part docuseries titled Raising the Cannons. The project is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 18, providing viewers with an unscripted look into the life of the actor and comedian.

Raising the Cannons Docuseries Details

The series centers on Cannon's experiences as a father to twelve children with six different mothers. He is joined by his current and former partners in the production, including Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole. Cannon also shares children with Brittany Bell and Mariah Carey, who are featured as part of the narrative.

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The official logline describes the show as a deep dive past the headlines into Cannon's intricate world. It highlights his booming career, ongoing health battles, and the humor and vulnerability he brings to navigating his blended family. The production promises to be glamorous, messy, and surprisingly relatable without any scripted elements or off-limits topics.

Cannon Explains Unconventional Family Structure

The trailer opens with a producer asking Cannon how many women he is in love with. After a montage of the comedian saying I love you to the mothers of his kids, Cannon responds by stating that he is in love with all of them. This moment sets the tone for the intimate family moments and career discussions that follow.

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Cannon introduced the series as an intimate look into his hectic life. He clarified that people often get the wrong idea that the family structure is a cult or something he planned from the start. Cannon emphasized that the situation was not by design but that he has grown to want it no other way.

Partners Discuss Navigating Highs and Lows

The preview includes exclusive interviews with the women in Cannon's life. These segments allow the partners to open up about navigating the highs and lows of their unconventional family. The documentary explores the emotional complexities of raising a large blended family while managing fame and public scrutiny.

Cannon reflects on the reality of his situation in the trailer by stating that he created this world and must deal with everything that comes with it. The series aims to show how he balances his responsibilities to his children with his professional obligations and personal health challenges.

Series Release and Viewer Expectations

Raising the Cannons arrives on the streaming platform on December 18. The show promises to be a raw and honest portrayal of modern fatherhood and fame. Viewers can expect to see the heartfelt drama and genuine commitment to the Cannon family name that defines Cannon's daily existence.