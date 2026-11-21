Nick Cannon reveals hospitalization for lupus treatment on November 20, raising questions about his upcoming Wild 'n Out performance in Houston on November 21.

Entertainer Nick Cannon announced on Friday, November 20, that he has been hospitalized while undergoing treatment for lupus. The 46-year-old father of 12 shared the update via social media, asking supporters to keep him in their prayers during this difficult medical period. His disclosure comes as fans await clarification on his participation in upcoming live performances.

Medical Update And Hospital Stay Details

In a caption accompanied by Donny Hathaway's song "A Song for You," Cannon described the physical toll of his current hospitalization. He posted a photograph showing himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a personal protective equipment mask, and preparing for a series of medical tests. The image captures a moment where a medical professional is heard asking him off-camera if he has undergone a CT scan before, highlighting the diagnostic nature of his visit.

Also read Nick Cannon Shares Photo From Hospital Asking for Prayers

Cannon explicitly stated, "This can definitely take a lot out of you. Pray for me y'all!" His comment underscores the exhaustion often associated with intensive medical procedures and the management of chronic autoimmune conditions. The post serves as a direct appeal for emotional support from his large fanbase during his recovery phase.

Understanding The Lupus Condition

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy tissues and organs. This autoimmune reaction causes significant swelling and irritation, known as inflammation, which can impact multiple body systems. According to medical definitions, lupus may affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, the brain, heart, and lungs simultaneously.

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The nature of the disease requires careful monitoring and treatment, often involving complex diagnostic tests like the CT scan Cannon is undergoing. The condition varies in severity from person to person, but it generally demands rigorous medical oversight to manage symptoms and prevent organ damage. Cannon's admission brings public attention to the serious health implications of this widespread autoimmune disorder.

Impact On Wild 'n Out Live Tour

Despite his health crisis, Cannon had been maintaining a busy schedule, including travel for his Wild 'n Out Live: The Next Generation tour. The tour is scheduled to continue on Saturday, November 21, with a performance at Houston's Toyota Center. However, it remains uncertain whether the entertainer will be able to appear on stage for this specific show due to his hospitalization.

The timing of his announcement creates immediate uncertainty for ticket holders and event organizers in Texas. Fans are left wondering if the performance will proceed as planned or if modifications will be made to accommodate his health needs. The tour represents a significant business commitment for Cannon, who balances his medical challenges with his professional obligations.

Future Projects And Transparency Plans

Beyond his current health struggles, Cannon has teased an upcoming docuseries aimed at revealing the details of his life as a father of 12. He expressed a desire to control the narrative surrounding his personal life, stating that he wants to provide fans with comprehensive information rather than allowing rumors to spread.

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"People have been fascinated with my lifestyle for quite a time, so instead of letting them make up stuff, I'm gonna give you everything," Cannon said. This project suggests a long-term effort to engage with his audience through transparent storytelling. The series will likely explore the balance between his high-profile career and his family responsibilities, offering a deeper look into his daily reality.