Nick Cannon Defends Mariah Carey Amid Eminem Feud Renewal at ESSENCE Festival

Nick Cannon discusses his ongoing feud with Eminem following recent podcast comments, while clarifying his protective stance regarding his ex-wife Mariah Carey and their shared history in the music industry.

Nick Cannon addressed his longstanding public rivalry with rapper Eminem at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola. The event took place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 05, 2025.

Cannon used the platform to clarify the nature of his relationship with the Detroit artist. He strongly defended the dignity of his ex-wife, pop icon Mariah Carey, during the interview segment.

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He stated that he could not tolerate any disrespect directed toward his spouse. Cannon asserted that he fought for his relationship out of deep respect for her personal dignity and love.

The entertainer recalled that he and Carey tied the knot in 2008. This union occurred long after controversial remarks were made by Eminem regarding Carey's personal life.

Cannon emphasized that Eminem had previously made harsh comments about Carey when they were not yet married. He claimed that Eminem professed a personal relationship that was merely professional in nature.

Those negative comments occurred well before their marriage. Cannon explained that Eminem had lingering emotional baggage from that period that Cannon found unacceptable for his wife.

The rapper implied a romantic involvement with Carey in the past. This implication specifically referenced the music video for the 2009 track Bagpipes From Baghdad.

Carey's music video for Obsessed was released later that year. Many observers perceived the video as a response to these past interactions.

The video featured a character resembling Eminem in a top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit. This visual served as a public rebuttal to the earlier rumors.

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The conflict between the two artists remained dormant for years. This period of silence followed the finalization of Carey and Cannon's divorce in November 2016.

The rivalry was reignited after Cannon appeared on a podcast. This appearance prompted Eminem to jab at the multi-hyphenate entertainer in his verse.

Eminem directed his criticism toward Cannon in his verse on Fat Joe's track Lord Above. This verbal exchange marked a significant escalation in their public disagreement.

The conflict moved beyond passive comments to direct lyrical attacks. This shift marked a new phase in their decades-long public dispute.

In response, Cannon released a series of three diss tracks in December 2019. The titles of these songs were The Invitation, Pray for Him, and Canceled: Invitation.

These songs attempted to criticize Eminem by highlighting old remarks. Cannon characterized these past remarks as racist in nature.

Eminem did not release a full studio response to these accusations. Instead, he provided a short reply on the social media platform X.

This digital response indicated his intent to address the criticism through online channels. It showed a preference for brief digital engagement over traditional music releases.

Cannon described his approach to the feud as matching the energy directed toward him. He noted that he does not initiate conflicts but will escalate his response if provoked.

He recalled being a smaller individual in high school. Cannon claimed he would retaliate against anyone who mocked him during that time.

He stated that this behavior has remained consistent throughout his life. He is one of those cats that matches the energy thrown his way.

Cannon acknowledged that the month leading up to his recent comments was filled with social commentary. He expressed respect for Eminem as an icon in hip-hop.

He suggested that the rapper knows better than to continue the feud. However, Cannon warned that if Eminem persists in talking about him, he will continue to talk back.

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He maintained his stance of reciprocal engagement in the public dispute. Cannon reiterated that he was defending himself once again against repeated attacks.

He emphasized that Eminem keeps bringing up past grievances for decades. This persistent engagement has kept the rivalry alive in the public eye.

Cannon added that he always gives that dude his props as an icon. He believes Eminem knows better now than to keep the feud going.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer reiterated his willingness to keep talking back if necessary. This stance confirms the durability of their public conflict.

The comments at the ESSENCE Festival provided a clear update on the status of their relationship. It reaffirmed Cannon's protective stance toward Carey.

The festival provided a major stage for this declaration. The location in New Orleans highlighted the cultural significance of the event.

Cannon's defense of his ex-wife remains a central theme of his public persona. His loyalty to Carey is frequently cited in his interviews.

The feud between Cannon and Eminem continues to captivate fans. The history of their conflict is deeply rooted in pop culture lore.

Both artists have maintained their positions over the years. Cannon's recent comments serve as a reminder of his uncompromising approach to conflict.

The impact of this rivalry extends beyond music. It touches on broader themes of respect, loyalty, and public reputation.

Fans continue to follow the developments closely. The 2025 ESSENCE Festival appearance marks another chapter in this long-running saga.

Cannon's words underscore his commitment to defending his loved ones. His actions reflect a consistent pattern of behavior throughout his career.

The music industry watches these interactions with interest. The longevity of the feud is itself a subject of fascination.

Cannon's presence at the festival was a significant cultural moment. It brought renewed attention to his personal and professional narratives.