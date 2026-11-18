Nick Cannon clarifies that Mariah Carey twins were not rejecting half-siblings but noting age gaps. The father also discusses co-parenting dynamics and future sustainability of his large blended family.

Nick Cannon has publicly addressed recent viral comments made by his teenage twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, regarding their extensive blended family. The father of twelve children clarified that his and Mariah Carey's fifteen-year-old twins were not expressing rejection toward their many half-siblings, but were instead highlighting the significant age differences between themselves and their younger relatives. This clarification comes after social media users misinterpreted a post by Monroe Cannon as a distancing statement, prompting Nick Cannon to step in and provide context for the situation.

Clarifying The Viral Age Gap Comments

The controversy began when Monroe Cannon posted on Instagram while visiting the Arte Museum in New York City with her mother, Mariah Carey. In a photo booth snap shared on Thursday, September 10, Monroe captioned the image by writing that she only has one brother. She further explained that she has other half-siblings from her father, but noted that they are all many years younger than her. The post quickly went viral, with online readers interpreting her words as an effort to distance herself from her large extended family.

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Nick Cannon, age forty-two, explained that the world jumped into a teenage gossip conversation and tried to turn a simple observation into a family drama. He stated that Monroe was literally referring to the fact that she only has one brother in her age group. The teenager wanted to clear up any confusion about her immediate family structure. Cannon emphasized that his daughter was just talking about her own immediate peer group, not denying the existence of her younger half-siblings from his other relationships.

Teen Perspectives On Family Sustainability

In a separate conversation captured for a documentary or show, the twins offered blunt assessments about their father's lifestyle. While sitting in a car with Nick Cannon, Monroe suggested that if he did not have all these kids, he and Mariah Carey might have been back together. Moroccan Cannon chimed in later with his own assessment, stating that he does not think this lifestyle is sustainable in any way. These candid remarks highlight the complex emotional landscape the teenagers navigate as they grow up in a massive blended family.

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Nick Cannon acknowledged the teenagers' perspective and admitted that his ego drove him away from his ex-wife during their marriage. He recalled a moment where Monroe said she did not mean for her post to cause upset, but the damage was already done in the public eye. He used the incident as a teaching moment, telling his daughter that she does not have to explain herself to anybody but must be very careful what she says on social media. People will take something very small and blow it up into something you do not have control over anymore.

Amicable Co-Parenting Dynamics

Despite the public speculation and the twins' blunt comments, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey have built a famously amicable co-parenting relationship since their split in 2014. The two parents of Moroccan and Monroe, who were born in April 2011, continue to work closely together for the benefit of their children. Cannon revealed that he and his ex-wife talk almost every day or every other day, specifically focusing on matters related to the kids. He expressed pride in their ability to move on and be the best parents they can be for their twelve children.

Mariah Carey, age fifty-seven, recently shared a heartwarming photo with her twins at the Arte Museum, showcasing their close bond. The pop icon posted an image with the caption twin heart emoji, celebrating the family of three. The twins are now fifteen years old and are nearly as tall as their mother, marking a significant milestone in their growth. The family continues to navigate their unique dynamic with transparency and mutual respect, even as the teenagers form their own opinions about their large family structure.

Future Of A Large Blended Family

Nick Cannon has five other children with Maria Carey, including Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah, bringing his total number of children to twelve with six different women. He acknowledged that while the twins currently enjoy having a bigger brood and have fun being the oldest, their feelings may change as they approach adulthood. He expressed uncertainty about where their perspective will go when they turn sixteen. The situation underscores the challenges and joys of raising children in a modern, multi-generational blended family.