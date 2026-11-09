Nick Canepa’s Report Card: Chargers take another ‘L’ — and earn a pile of Fs

Chargers are 0-8 following Sunday’s loss to the Texans at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The game was finished at halftime — 24-9, Houston. Justin Herbert, for the first time this season, was supposed to have the same lineup for two weeks straight. But top receiver Ladd McConkey had pregame back spasms and sat. Herbert’s outside weapons are more squirt guns.

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He was sacked eight times, several of them when he couldn’t find an open receiver, then left the game with a bad middle finger on his left hand. He did find KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 51-yarder. And finally hit Quentin Johnston for their first touchdown in 12 quarters. Backup DJ “Vowel” Uiagalelei found Derius Davis for a late score.

When they run with Omarion Hampton — which isn’t often — it’s usually inside, where there is more room in a shot glass. He finally broke a long one when nobody cared. Keaton Mitchell fumbled away a scoring chance. Tight end Charlie Kolar actually caught a pass, then another.

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Supposedly a blocker, Kolar whiffed on a sack, then he blew a recovery of a muffed punt. Oronde Gadsden had a memorable early drop. Scott Matlock is a blocker? Sure.

It’s hard for teacher to say right guard Cole Strange, a veteran, has had a worse day since Pee Wee ball. He stunk. The line doesn’t belong in the NFL. Not many names called.

The Texans seemed to do whatever they pleased. Dalvin Tomlinson had a tackle-for-loss when it didn’t matter. And, sorry, Houston had won two games. Not a great offense.

Not nearly enough pressure on CJ Stroud, who was not Patrick Mahomes, no matter what the announcers said. The trade deadline is Tuesday. Is this the last time we see Khalil Mack in Judaswear? Either way, he did jump offside, and he’s now a former force.

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Akheem Mesidor, getting better, had both a TFL and a pressure. Daiyan Henley had a TFL. Probably the DBs’ worst game of the year. Tarheeb Still had a huge facemask penalty, prolonging the Texans’ first drive, when they scored a TD.

Genesis Smith got lost in the desert again, getting beat for the first touchdown. Benjamin St-Juste got beat for a touchdown. Tony Jefferson tries, on his old legs, and had a sack. Donte Jackson punched a guy.

Cameron Dicker The Kicker opened scoring with a 52-yard field goal, then he nailed a 33-yarder on his team’s 30th consecutive series without a TD … and then he hit a 43-yarder on his side’s 31st without one. Jim Harbaugh is coaching a team that hadn’t scored a touchdown in 12 straight quarters — four off the NFL record. This was a mess. He’s looking at 0-17.

This actually is on “Monday Night Football”? It has to put NFL schedule-maker’s job in jeopardy. Jacoby Brissett can become the first quarterback to beat the Judases twice in the same season playing for two different teams.