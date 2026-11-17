Nick Canepa grades the Chargers following Monday’s 23-30 win over the Ravens in Baltimore.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, celebrates with running back Kimani Vidal after Herbert scored on a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Baltimore.

The Chargers won, 23-20, their first victory of the season after an 0-8 start. Win! A 10-0 lead after the first quarter? Teacher got light-headed and dismissed class early.

Also read Four Storylines For Ravens' Primetime Matchup vs. Chargers

Justin Herbert actually hit his first pass. It wasn’t long before he ran for 22 yards and scored on their first opening drive since their loss to Arizona. Going in, Herbert had an 11.6 quarterback rating on play-action passes while running an offense with difficulty running the ball. Omarion Hampton gained 11 yards on his first carry.

Then he gained four yards, fumbled, got it back, then rested, then came back to score from the 1, with illegal-pulling help from fullback Scott Matlock . Hampton ran for 19 on the first play of the second half, and later 16 and 13, back to back. Kimani Vidal had a 15-yard catch-and-run. Top wideout Ladd McConkey’s back spasms kept him from making the trip.

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Tre Harris’ second catch was brilliant, a 31-yarder, leading to a field goal. He had maybe his best game. Charlie Kohler had a massive catch at the end. Best game.

Left tackle Travis Burke found himself downfield and ineligible. Right guard Cole Strange had a stupid personal foul that didn’t end up mattering. The Ravens, featuring Derek Henry, had zero yards rushing in the first half. Dalvin Tomlinson had a sack early, then another.

Teair Tart tackled Henry for a loss before getting hurt, then returned and pressured the QB. Daiyan Henley made the game’s first tackle — and not for Denver.

Then he got beat by Mark Andrews for a first down. Del’Shawn Phillips, having the game of his life, made more than one play, including a pick off a Cam Hart tip. Tarheeb Still had the play of the night, forcing a fumble at the end. Ravens receivers suddenly found themselves wide open as the game progressed.

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Donte Jackson had a terrific knockdown, forcing a punt. He later suffered from cramps and got stepped on. Tony Jefferson simply makes plays. Derius Davis had a 24-yard punt return, which seemed impossible, but later confirmed it with another 24-yarder.

Cameron Dicker The Kicker knocked through a 38-yarder to put his side up 10-0, then a 34-yarder, then a 35-yarder. Keaton Mitchell fumbled a kickoff, but his team recovered. JK Scott had a 29-yard punt. Jim Harbaugh went for it on fourth-and-1, and Hampton got it.

Then he went for it fourth-and-1 at the goal line, and Hampton got it. In another similar situation, he went for a field goal, which was a mistake. Mike McDaniel’s play calling? Suspect.

A short week for the home team that had to fly back from Baltimore for what easily could be the game of the year. The Jets may start a rookie QB, which doesn’t mean anything.