Nick Canepa grades the Chargers following Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gets up after taking a hit and fumbling the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Before an ocean of empty seats — and you could get a ticket for this beauty at SoFi for $26 — Justin Herbert found himself in an immediate 3-0 hole . He ran intentionally and scored on what still was an idiotic play call. Threw one pass over 10 yards through three quarters.

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Not the same guy. It only took the offensive coaching staff two months to discover Omarion Hampton can be useful. He ran well and hard and had a 36-yard run. Keaton Mitchell caught a pass early and got hurt.

Kimani Vidal threw a terribly stupid punch, then had a nice run, then a fine catch and run. Again — incredibly — little separation. Tight end David Njoku, a big, injured offseason acquisition, actually played and caught a few passes. He apparently forgot to block on a sack.

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Quentin Johnston had a 9-yard reverse but the bust first-round pick did nothing else. Ladd McConkey returned from back issues and finally caught a short one near half’s end, then a bigger short one, then a TD pass to make it 20-17 , then another TD near the end. Tre Harris emerged late. Center Jake Slaughter was illegally downfield — twice.

Cole Strange isn’t strange. He’s not good, nor is the line. Just blown off the ball by a Jets O-line Canton isn’t looking at. This, after a great game vs. Baltimore.

Very little pressure on QB Geno Smith, who at one time completed 14 straight. Rookie first-rounder Akheem Mesidor had a quick tackle for loss, then hurt his lower leg in the second quarter and limped off . Top tackler Daiyan Henley was inactive. Denzel Perryman can still tackle.

Khalil Mack did manage to get held. They miss Derwin James — badly. Deane Leonard made a fine early play. Donte Jackson got beat for a touchdown, the Jets’ first TD in 11 quarters.

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Jackson then allowed another, putting his team down 17-3, then he held, nullifying a sack. Cam Hart got turned around. If veteran Tony Jefferson can do one thing, it’s tackle, which Elijah Molden has trouble doing. Kyu “I’m So” Blu Kelly got beat for a big TD.

Cameron Dicker The Kicker, their most productive and reliable player, opened his team’s scoring with a 52-yard field goal . Jim Harbaugh allowed the clock to run down at the end of the half while holding three timeouts. And he got away with it when Herbert ran it in with time gone. Genius offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel simply can’t get receivers open for Herbert.

Defense? The Jets — JETS — never punted. The Pats are 5-5 and coming off a bye. They aren’t close to what they were in 2025.

Their QB, Drake Maye, has a broken leg. But … another loss for the home team.