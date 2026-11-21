This makes no sense. And I despise things that make no sense.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets loose during the team’s OTA workout on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Rodgers said the 2026 NFL season, his 22nd, will be the last of his Hall-of-Fame career.

Aaron Rodgers — who apparently understudies travel maven Rick Steves when Aaron isn’t quarterbacking the Steelers or sipping hallucinogenic tea in the Amazon — is an advocate of overseas NFL games. Me, I hate them. Why? Because, for one, they make no sense.

Also read Aaron Rodgers prepares for ‘rowdy group’ of Eagles fans at the Linc as the Steelers look to snap a decades-long skid

I despise things done that make no sense. Two, they do more harm than good. I despise things that do more harm than good. But NFL Commissioner/wayfarer Roger Goodell thinks 100% otherwise.

He ordered nine real League games across various ponds this season. He also put the opening day game between the Rams and 49ers in Australia, which is like placing it on Antares. I don’t know how Roger feels about Rodgers — my guess is that the boss sees the QB as someone who never escaped the Summer of Love — but Aaron wants to take this to a much greater distance.

“There was talk about doing a week, an international week, where you had games in 16 different places, and you just added an extra bye week,” Rodgers said. “I think it would have been phenomenal for the game. ” I can’t see it. I’ve been to many countries.

Not once have I heard clamoring for the NFL. So what if the games sell out? They’re novelties. The NFL is not soccer there, nor is soccer the NFL here.

Google the top TV sports shows in foreign countries and see where American football ranks. Plus, you take away home games. And, eventually, it will affect game quality more than the stuffy suits and officials already have. Rodgers also thinks teams should spend a week when going to other lands so they can soak in the culture.

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Know what I think? If the players want to do some international culture soaking, they make plenty enough money to go on their own. … ESPN keeps talking about the Ravens being “embarrassed” by the NFL Team That Used To Be Here. True, the Judases entered 0-8.

But Baltimore had lost four straight, with four different quarterbacks. The Ravens were outplayed. … The J’s had to travel cross-country and were 4½-point underdogs. The Ravens got 3 just for being at home.

They were hardly overwhelming favorites. … Baltimore, again, has been overrated. As the Cowboys always are. Living off the past.

Derek Henry: 10 carries for 10 yards. Team: 16 total rushing yards on 15 carries. …Meanwhile, Ravens DB Marlon Humphrey has apologized for saying Baltimore is best at creating criminals. No. Billie Holiday.

Babe Ruth. Thurgood Marshall. Edgar Allan Poe. Michael Phelps.

Crab cakes. …How can anybody defame the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive staff? Just think of the genius necessary to line up Von Miller 1-on-1 vs. Christian McCaffrey. … Cowboys rookie defensive coordinator Christian Parker will remain defensive coordinator, but play-calling duties will be turned over to veteran Mike Pettine.

In other words, Parker no longer the defensive coordinator. … The Dallas D hasn’t been the same since it traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay. I’ll be interested to see if Micah still has the same explosion — and, hence, disruption — when he returns from knee surgery. … Shawne Merriman didn’t after his knee was taken out by the dirty rotten Titans , and Shawne was the best defender in the NFL.

… It’s easy to say some colleges bend and break the rules. That might be true — if there were any rules. … Indiana quarterback Grant Wilson is in his seventh year of “higher education. ” Sorry, when I think of a seven-year college “student,” I think of John Blutarsky, not a football player.

… Curt Cignetti says Indiana has a chip on its shoulder. Defending national champions may have shoulders, but not chips. Coachcrap. … Lincoln Riley is an offensive genius — until he has to play on the road against a team that has no genius to it.

… How do you drop four no-doubt interceptions? USC DBs did, at Indiana, three in the end zone, all on different series. …“We were right there … close,” said Riley, after viewing film of hand grenades and horseshoes. … ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe got a pregame “one play at a time” out of Lane Kiffin.

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A revelation. True, though. LSU never runs two plays at a time. … NFL tribunal gives Puka Nacua a three-game suspension for an antisemitic remark.

He gets to serve it while on the IR. Bad deed goes unpunished. … How can I forget my first quote as a reporter? It was this classic from Carlsbad High School coach Swede Krcmar, whose team had just been John-Wayned by Oceanside in their opener: ‘Well, it’s back to the drawing board for me.

” … I don’t know what Aztecs football coach Sean Lewis was doing at the end of the first half vs.Utah State, but clock management can’t get worse than that. Get the man a watch for the holidays. … Lewis, after ordering a trick play that worked, says San Diego is “the fake capital of the world. ” So his clock management was fake?

And so are the bike lanes? …Cam Skattebo no longer will do his backflipping celebrations. Good. He’s not exactly Simone Biles.

… There now is a blood test to determine if a living football player has brain damage . The NFL must be worried. … LeBron James is about 3,000 assists short of John Stockton’s career NBA record. John’s number seems unpassable, but I predict James will break the record.

Because he has 10 more years. …It also appears LeBron’s flop record of 547,233 is safe. … N.C. State and North Carolina are 25 miles apart.

The personality distance between Philip Rivers and Bill Belichick is Tobacco Road to Jupiter. Or , Mars. … Dabo Swinney says Clemson will win another FBS title by 2031. No. 1, the school won’t wait that long.

No. 2, he’s as comfortable with NIL as I am in a Speedo walking through the Hotel Del lobby. …Memo to Bicycle Lane Mayor and His Ham & Eggers: I passed a pothole after the rains on disastrous Morena Boulevard the other day that was so big it had this sign sticking out of it: “Lifeguard Wanted.

” … I don’t see how any MLB team — the Padres included — can spend wildly on any player, especially pitchers, prior to the union settlement . … But if you’re an Unsocial Media numbskull who thinks the new Padres owners won’t spend now that they’ve purchased the Sparks, please, as my mom used to say, go peddle your papers.

… What the NCAA has to do is find a way to hire 365 judges who didn’t attend one of its Division I colleges.