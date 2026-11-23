Former Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom argues AI-driven biomedicine could cap mortality risk at a healthy young adult level, while the NHS tests AI in breast cancer screening.

Nick Bostrom, the former founding director of the Future of Humanity Institute and a professor of philosophy at the University of Oxford until 2024, has claimed that living to 1,400 'could be possible' thanks to artificial intelligence. Speaking on an episode of the A16z podcast, Bostrom argued that AI will unlock major advances in biomedicine that could permanently cap the risk of death at the level of a healthy young adult. His own calculation puts that annual risk at just 0.07 per cent, which would allow people to live up to 1,429 years of healthy life.

That figure is more than 11 times the current record for the oldest person to have ever lived, which stands at 122 years and 164 days. Bostrom's remarks were also shared publicly by the a16z account on X, where a post dated November 19, 2026 highlighted his argument that delaying superintelligence carries risks of its own. The claims come at a time when AI tools are already being tested in clinical settings in the United Kingdom.

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How Bostrom Believes AI Could Extend Human Life

Bostrom says that without ageing, human life expectancy would be on the order of 1,200 or perhaps 1,400 years. He described that range as quite a conservative lower bound. In his view, the figure could be higher because advanced AI might also reduce other mortality risks, such as accidents.

Bostrom defines superintelligence as the point at which an artificial system becomes more powerful than any individual, company or even nation. He argues that the development of such a system is not 'like playing Russian roulette'. Instead, he compares it to 'undergoing risky surgery for a condition that will otherwise prove fatal'. In that comparison, there is a chance of dying on the operating table, but the potential reward is 'many additional years of life in better health'.

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Bostrom's proposed rewards are broad. He writes that intelligent machines could be capable of 'devising cures for all diseases' and developing powerful anti-ageing and rejuvenation therapies. He offers examples, including targeted cancer therapies that eliminate every tumour cell without the side effects of today's chemotherapy, and the restoration of ailing joints and clogged arteries. Bostrom acknowledges that he does not provide specific technical details for how these outcomes would be achieved.

Competing Views on the Risks of Superintelligence

Many experts have recently raised concerns about superintelligence, and Bostrom accepts that the risk of wiping out all humans is real. He nevertheless argues that millions of people are already dying every year from diseases that AI could potentially cure. In his working paper, he contends that the best course for humanity is to race towards developing superintelligence as fast as possible.

Bostrom's reasoning rests on a trade-off between safety research and delay. He told the A16z podcast that spending more time on AI alignment research might lower the existential risk from developing AI at some rate. However, he added that every year of delay means millions of people dying. In his words, 'you don't want to delay a single day longer than you really need to'.

Real-World AI Medicine and the NHS Mammogram Trial

While Bostrom's predictions remain speculative, the NHS has launched what it describes as the world's biggest trial testing whether AI can help in breast cancer screening. Nearly 700,000 women across the UK will have their mammograms reviewed with an AI tool. The trial is designed to test whether AI can support the detection of cancers in mammograms.

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At present, each breast X-ray, known as a mammogram, is reviewed by two NHS experts. In the trial, one of these experts will be replaced by AI. If the trial is successful, the tool could help catch cancers earlier and reduce the workload on NHS staff. For patients, earlier detection is the most direct benefit, while for the health service the central gain would be lighter pressure on screening teams.