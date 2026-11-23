San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa raised eyebrows with comments he made about how fans in Mexico City show support before his team faces the Minnesota Vikings there on Sunday. “Yeah, I…

“Yeah, I kind of want… I think we need some, like, information given to the fans so they know when to cheer. ’Cause, uh, they just chant the whole time,” Bosa said on Wednesday, recalling when the 49ers played the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City in 2022.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

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“But yeah, if we could kind of teach them, no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques, but if they could cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great. ” Bosa got a lot of backlash for these comments, as some felt like he was being condescending toward Mexico City fans, like they did not know how American football worked and when it was time to cheer.

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Ailiff showed that she was in Mexico City for Sunday’s game with an Instagram story post earlier this week.3Given how great the 8-1 49ers have been this season, it’s safe to assume fans will have a lot to cheer for on Sunday — even if their timing isn’t exactly what Bosa had in mind. Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Nick Bosa's girlfriend, Ella Ailiff, posing for a photo in front of a pool. .