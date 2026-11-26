Star 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa clarified his comments about fans who were planning to attend San Francisco's game in Mexico City.

Star 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa clarified his comments about fans who were planning to attend San Francisco's game in Mexico City. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa speaks to reporters following San Francisco’s practice on Wednesday in Santa Clara.

“I thought it was good,” Bosa said Wednesday about his reception at Estadio Banorte, which included some boos pregame. “I definitely didn’t mean any harm with my comments, but the environment was amazing like it was the last time we were there. ”be given to fans in attendance to know when to cheer in order to create a true home-field advantage at Estadio Banorte.

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“I think we need some information given to the fans, so they know when to cheer," Bosa said last week while in Colorado Springs. “Because they just chant the whole time. If we can kind of teach them, no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques, but if they can cheer when we're on defense, that would be great. ” Turns out the NFL and the 49ers had Bosa’s back.