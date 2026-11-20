San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa requests that fans in Mexico City limit their constant cheering to defensive stands during the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte.

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has issued a specific request to the organization's enthusiastic supporters ahead of the team's upcoming international fixture. Bosa, known for his intense presence on the field, wants fans to reserve their loudest celebrations for moments when the 49ers are playing on defense. The NFL veteran believes that guiding the crowd's energy would help the team maintain focus and execute plays more effectively during high-stakes situations.

Bosa Requests Focused Cheering Timing For Defense

Bosa recently addressed this issue while speaking to reporters about the team's previous experience in Mexico City. The player referenced the atmosphere from four years ago when the San Francisco 49ers traveled to play the Arizona Cardinals. During that trip, Bosa and his teammates were greeted by massive throngs of loyal fans who created a deafening environment. He noted that the continuous chanting made it difficult for the offense to communicate and execute their game plan. Consequently, he suggested that providing clearer information to the spectators would help them understand exactly when their cheers would be most beneficial to the squad.

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Contrasting Soccer Etiquette With American Football Norms

The core of Bosa's suggestion stems from the cultural differences between soccer traditions and American football conventions. He acknowledged that the fans in Mexico City are accustomed to soccer-style cheering techniques, which involve singing and chanting throughout the entire duration of play. Bosa explicitly stated that he holds no offense toward the fans or their passionate support methods. However, he emphasized that American football relies on specific windows of silence for the offense to call audibles and snap the ball. He argued that teaching the crowd to cheer primarily when the defense is on the field would create a more strategic advantage for the team.

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Vikings Matchup At Formerly Azteca Stadium

The 49ers are preparing to return to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings in a game with significant playoff implications. The contest is scheduled for Sunday night at the stadium previously known as Estadio Azteca. Since the team's last visit in 2022, the venue has been renamed Estadio Banorte due to a sponsorship change. This high-profile matchup adds pressure to the performance expectations for both teams. The result will play a crucial part in determining the standings for the upcoming postseason, making the home-field advantage of the vocal crowd even more critical.

Team Acceptance Of Fan Culture In Mexico

Despite the request for more structured cheering, the San Francisco 49ers organization remains committed to enjoying the unique atmosphere in Mexico. Team officials recognize that transitioning fans from soccer etiquette to American football norms is a challenging task. They expect the crowd to continue its traditional exuberant behavior regardless of the specific phase of play. The team anticipates that they will happily accept whatever level of noise and support the local fans decide to provide. This flexibility highlights the 49ers' adaptability as they navigate the cultural nuances of playing international games.