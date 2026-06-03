Nick Bilton Appointed Executive Producer of 60 Minutes, Fires Veteran Correspondent Scott Pelley

CBS News names Nick Bilton as fifth executive producer of 60 Minutes; Bilton terminates Scott Pelley after heated staff meeting.

CBS News announced on Thursday, May 28, that journalist and author Nick Bilton has been named the executive producer of the iconic news magazine show 60 Minutes .

Bilton, 49, becomes the fifth executive producer in the show's history, marking the first time the program has tapped a leader from outside traditional television news. His appointment is part of a broader restructuring at CBS News under the direction of editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who has been implementing significant changes since taking over. Bilton, known for his work at The New York Times and as a bestselling author, brings a digital-native perspective to the long-running broadcast.

The move was met with a mixture of anticipation and skepticism within the newsroom, as staffers adjusted to a new leadership style that promised to modernize the show while maintaining its journalistic integrity. Just days after his appointment, Bilton terminated veteran correspondent Scott Pelley, who had been with CBS News for nearly 40 years. Pelley, 68, was informed of his dismissal during a tense meeting on Tuesday, June 2.

According to a memo distributed to staff, Bilton wrote, 'We have parted ways with Scott Pelley. I know how much Scott meant to many of you, and I don't say this lightly. I made repeated attempts to have direct conversations with him over the weekend, and this afternoon I tried to find common ground. That was not the path Scott chose.

' The termination followed a heated exchange in a staff meeting where Pelley publicly criticized Bilton's qualifications and questioned the direction of the show under Weiss's leadership. Pelley allegedly told Bilton, 'You have slender qualifications for this job. The changes that she's made at the have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?

' Bilton responded with a letter detailing his disappointment, calling Pelley's behavior a 'performative display of hostility' and stating, 'You have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress. ' The firing of Pelley, a revered figure in broadcast journalism, has sent shockwaves through the industry and raised questions about the evolving culture at CBS News.

Some see Bilton's swift action as a necessary step to assert authority and implement changes, while others view it as a sign of instability. The incident also highlighted the tension between traditional television journalists and new media leadership. Pelley's departure follows the non-renewal of correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi's contract earlier in the week amid a clash with Weiss. Alfonsi told The New York Times, 'It sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom.

I think it was a deliberate move to silence dissent.

' Pelley had reportedly commented in a meeting that Weiss 'does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she's been doing exactly that.

' As Bilton settles into his role, the future of 60 Minutes hangs in the balance, with staffers bracing for further changes. The show, which has been a Sunday night staple for decades, now faces the challenge of retaining its audience while adapting to a rapidly changing media landscape





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